The GUR has launched a database on manufacturers of Russian drones

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 9204 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 137410 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 121957 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 130031 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 130786 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 165283 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 109692 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 159510 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104310 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113893 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Macron urged Europe to abandon "happy vassalization" towards the US

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 69441 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 123568 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 121965 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 63221 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 77554 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 137414 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 165285 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 159512 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 187523 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 176893 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 121965 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 123568 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 140761 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 132559 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 149972 views
The GUR has launched a database on manufacturers of Russian drones

The GUR has launched a database on manufacturers of Russian drones

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21525 views

The War & Sanctions portal has a new section with information on 79 Russian UAV manufacturers. The database contains data on enterprises that produce "Shaheds", "Lancets" and other drones for the war against Ukraine.

The Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has launched a new section on the War & Sanctions portal with information about manufacturers of Russian armaments and military equipment. The first data published is about manufacturers of enemy drones. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Main Directorate of Intelligence.

Details

The section contains identification data of enterprises, a description of their activities, a list of related companies, and the nomenclature of drones.

Viewing and navigation are available both by enterprises and by drone models.

For some enterprises, there are links to a list of foreign equipment used by them and the component base identified in the UAVs.

Image

The list includes data on 79 Russian enterprises that are involved in the cooperation for the production and supply of UAVs for the war against Ukraine. Among them:

  • enterprises that produce Russian versions of Iranian UAVs "Shahed-136" - "Geran" and "Garpiya" - JSC "OEZ PPT ALABUGA", LLC "ALBATROS", JSC "IEMZ KUPOL" and others are involved in the production of these UAVs and their components;
    • the Zala Aero group, which is part of the Kalashnikov concern and produces loitering "Lancets" and reconnaissance "Zala" UAVs;
      • manufacturers of multipurpose Russian UAVs "Orion" and "Altair" - JSC "KRONSHTADT" and JSC "URAL CIVIL AVIATION PLANT";
        • manufacturers of FPV drones that directly transfer their products to the units of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation in Ukraine, organize fundraising for them, pilot schools in the temporarily occupied territories, and refine their products on the order of the Russian military.

          As reported in the Main Directorate of Intelligence, plans are in place to add missile manufacturers to the section.

          Over 8750 foreign components found in enemy kamikaze drones: Zelensky on a hundred Russian “shaheds”05.01.25, 16:05 • 47484 views

          Tatiana Kraevskaya

          Tatiana Kraevskaya

          War
          holovne-upravlinnia-rozvidky-ukrainaThe Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
          khesa-shakhed-136Shahed-136
          ukraineUkraine
          iranIran

