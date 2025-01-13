The GUR has launched a database on manufacturers of Russian drones

The Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has launched a new section on the War & Sanctions portal with information about manufacturers of Russian armaments and military equipment. The first data published is about manufacturers of enemy drones. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Main Directorate of Intelligence.

Details

The section contains identification data of enterprises, a description of their activities, a list of related companies, and the nomenclature of drones.

Viewing and navigation are available both by enterprises and by drone models.

For some enterprises, there are links to a list of foreign equipment used by them and the component base identified in the UAVs.

The list includes data on 79 Russian enterprises that are involved in the cooperation for the production and supply of UAVs for the war against Ukraine. Among them:

enterprises that produce Russian versions of Iranian UAVs "Shahed-136" - "Geran" and "Garpiya" - JSC "OEZ PPT ALABUGA", LLC "ALBATROS", JSC "IEMZ KUPOL" and others are involved in the production of these UAVs and their components;

the Zala Aero group, which is part of the Kalashnikov concern and produces loitering "Lancets" and reconnaissance "Zala" UAVs;

manufacturers of multipurpose Russian UAVs "Orion" and "Altair" - JSC "KRONSHTADT" and JSC "URAL CIVIL AVIATION PLANT";

manufacturers of FPV drones that directly transfer their products to the units of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation in Ukraine, organize fundraising for them, pilot schools in the temporarily occupied territories, and refine their products on the order of the Russian military.

As reported in the Main Directorate of Intelligence, plans are in place to add missile manufacturers to the section.

Over 8750 foreign components found in enemy kamikaze drones: Zelensky on a hundred Russian “shaheds”