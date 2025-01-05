Over 8750 foreign components found in enemy kamikaze drones: Zelensky on a hundred Russian “shaheds”

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that 8755 foreign-made components were found in 103 shaheds that attacked Ukraine on January 5.

Transmits to UNN with a link to the Ukrainian president's social media page.

During that night, Ukraine was attacked by 103 “Shakhtys”, which used 8755 foreign-made components. In total, this week Russia used more than 630 attack drones, about 740 guided aerial bombs and almost 50 missiles of various types, which is more than 50,000 sanctioned components from around the world. - The President of Ukraine noted.

Recall

In December, Ukraine's defense forces hit more than 54,000 enemy targets, 49% of which were hit by kamikaze drones. The best results were shown by the units of the 46th, 57th, 28th, 35th Brigades and the 3rd Assault Brigade.

Zelensky reacts to massive UAV attack: “Even on New Year's Eve, Russia only cared about hurting Ukraine”