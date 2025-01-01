Zelensky reacts to massive UAV attack: “Even on New Year's Eve, Russia only cared about hurting Ukraine”

On New Year's Eve, Russians killed one person during an attack by 111 attack UAVs. There were injuries and destruction. The consequences of the enemy attack were shown in his Telegram by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

Even on New Year's Eve, Russia was only concerned with hurting Ukraine. One hundred and eleven attack drones against our cities. Most of them did not reach their targets thanks to our air defense systems, our mobile fire groups and electronic warfare systems. But, unfortunately, we know about one dead person. My condolences to the family and friends. There are also injuries and destruction. All services are involved - Zelensky wrote.

The President thanked all those who, regardless of the circumstances, defend Ukraine and Ukrainians every night and every day on duty, at work.

Seven people were injured, including two pregnant women, as a result of the attack by Russian troops on Kyiv . One person was killed.