Mike Johnson retained the position of Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives

Mike Johnson was re-elected as Speaker of the US House of Representatives on the second try, reports UNN citing CNN.

Details

Speaker Mike Johnson garnered enough votes to keep the gavel, but he will have to face serious challenges in Congress with the narrowest majority in the House of Representatives in the last 100 years.

Johnson initially lacked the majority he needed to retain his position in the hour-long roll call vote, but two Republican opponents changed their votes to support him after more than half an hour of negotiations. He won re-election, garnering 218 votes - the minimum required.

