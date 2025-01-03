Mike Johnson retained the position of Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 72151 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 154490 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 131093 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 138466 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 136466 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 175557 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111478 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 167511 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104609 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113998 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 135209 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 134477 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 62653 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 103619 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 105820 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 154527 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 175580 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 167528 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 195106 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 184222 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 134477 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 135209 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 144251 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 135796 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 152874 views
Mike Johnson retained the position of Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30643 views

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson was re-elected to the position on the second try. Two Republicans changed their votes in his favor, securing victory by the narrowest majority in 100 years.

Mike Johnson was re-elected as Speaker of the US House of Representatives on the second try, reports UNN citing CNN.

Details

Speaker Mike Johnson garnered enough votes to keep the gavel, but he will have to face serious challenges in Congress with the narrowest majority in the House of Representatives in the last 100 years.

Johnson initially lacked the majority he needed to retain his position in the hour-long roll call vote, but two Republican opponents changed their votes to support him after more than half an hour of negotiations. He won re-election, garnering 218 votes - the minimum required.

The US will soon make an announcement on security assistance to Ukraine03.01.2025, 19:24 • 29460 views

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
united-states-house-of-representativesUnited States House of Representatives
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising