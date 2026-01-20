Dispute over Greenland disrupted plans to sign an agreement on Ukraine at the Davos forum - Axios

The dispute over Greenland has pushed back plans to use the week at the World Economic Forum in Davos to reach an understanding between the US, Ukraine, and European states on security guarantees and Ukraine's recovery. This was reported by Axios, informs UNN.

Details

Thus, according to an unnamed Ukrainian official, plans to sign a document on Ukraine by US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky were canceled.

At the same time, the publication's interlocutor from the Trump administration noted that no signing date had been set, and the document needed further refinement.

Trump still plans to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and several European leaders, but a US official said no breakthroughs should be expected. - the article says.

The authors add that until recently, US allies expected that Trump's main contribution in Davos would be the announcement of the composition of the Gaza council and the signing of an agreement on Ukraine's recovery.

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelensky reported on the reports received from Ukrainian negotiators after meetings in the US with envoys of President Donald Trump and diplomats from Davos, and indicated that the Ukrainian team had prepared everything necessary for signing, including with America, documents on security guarantees and Ukraine's recovery, and if meetings in Davos can provide more protection to Ukraine, Ukraine will be in Davos.

