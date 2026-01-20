$43.180.08
In Davos, "constructive" talks were held between US and Russian representatives on ending the war in Ukraine
07:42 PM • 1730 views
European leaders in Davos presented a united front against Trump's ambitions for Greenland
06:44 PM • 7812 views
Zelenskyy criticized the work of the Air Force after the UAV attack on Kyiv Oblast
03:45 PM • 18845 views
From increasing defense budgets and building concrete fortifications to confiscating inflatable boats: how Europe is preparing for a possible war with Russia
Exclusive
January 20, 01:37 PM • 18518 views
Harvest, front, and public sentiment: what shapes the hryvnia exchange rate in 2026 and what it will be like
January 20, 01:28 PM • 30721 views
Trump's Year: Triumphs, Failures, Chaos, and 'Quick Deals' Shattered by Reality
January 20, 11:08 AM • 21430 views
I'm still here: Zelenskyy says he's not going to the Davos forum yet
January 20, 11:00 AM • 27414 views
IAEA: Ukrainian power substations vital for nuclear safety were damaged amid a Russian attack today
January 20, 09:39 AM • 24789 views
Russia changed tactics in attacking energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy instructed to inform the US and other partners and expects a government report on restoration timelines
Exclusive
January 20, 09:21 AM • 24775 views
Law enforcement officers did not conduct searches at the home of Dnipro Mayor Filatov
In Davos, "constructive" talks were held between US and Russian representatives on ending the war in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 194 views

Russian representative Kirill Dmitriev met with US President's special envoy Stephen Witkoff and Jared Kushner. Talks on the US peace plan and ending the war took place in Davos behind closed doors.

In Davos, "constructive" talks were held between US and Russian representatives on ending the war in Ukraine

Special Representative of the Russian President Kirill Dmitriev met with US Presidential Envoy Stephen Witkoff and American leader's son-in-law Jared Kushner. The negotiations took place within the framework of the World Economic Forum in Davos. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The meeting was held behind closed doors at the "US House" and lasted more than two hours. Officially, the parties do not disclose the content of the conversation, but it was expected that the key topic would be the US peace plan and the issue of ending the Russian-Ukrainian war.

After the negotiations, Stephen Witkoff called the dialogue "very positive." Kirill Dmitriev, in turn, described the meetings in Davos as "constructive," adding that more and more people are allegedly beginning to understand Russia's position. No specific agreements have been announced as a result of the meeting.

Putin's special envoy arrived at the negotiating platform in Davos - Russian media20.01.26, 17:46

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
Davos
United States