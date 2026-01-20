In Davos, "constructive" talks were held between US and Russian representatives on ending the war in Ukraine

Special Representative of the Russian President Kirill Dmitriev met with US Presidential Envoy Stephen Witkoff and American leader's son-in-law Jared Kushner. The negotiations took place within the framework of the World Economic Forum in Davos. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The meeting was held behind closed doors at the "US House" and lasted more than two hours. Officially, the parties do not disclose the content of the conversation, but it was expected that the key topic would be the US peace plan and the issue of ending the Russian-Ukrainian war.

After the negotiations, Stephen Witkoff called the dialogue "very positive." Kirill Dmitriev, in turn, described the meetings in Davos as "constructive," adding that more and more people are allegedly beginning to understand Russia's position. No specific agreements have been announced as a result of the meeting.

