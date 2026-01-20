Putin's special envoy arrived at the negotiating platform in Davos - Russian media
Kyiv • UNN
The special representative of the Russian dictator, Kirill Dmitriev, arrived at the negotiating platform in Davos. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov did not confirm Dmitriev's meeting with Trump.
Kirill Dmitriev arrived at the negotiating platform in Davos, where he will hold a series of meetings
At the same time, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov did not confirm media assumptions that Dmitriev might meet with Trump in Davos.
