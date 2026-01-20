Special representative of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, Kirill Dmitriev, arrived at the negotiating platform in Davos, reports UNN with reference to TASS.

Kirill Dmitriev arrived at the negotiating platform in Davos, where he will hold a series of meetings - the message says.

At the same time, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov did not confirm media assumptions that Dmitriev might meet with Trump in Davos.

