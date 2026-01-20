Putin's special envoy arrived at the negotiating platform in Davos - Russian media

$43.180.08
From increasing defense budgets and building concrete fortifications to confiscating inflatable boats: how Europe is preparing for a possible war with Russia
Exclusive
01:37 PM • 7272 views
Harvest, front, and public sentiment: what shapes the hryvnia exchange rate in 2026 and what it will be like
01:28 PM • 16314 views
Trump's Year: Triumphs, Failures, Chaos, and 'Quick Deals' Shattered by Reality
11:08 AM • 14041 views
I'm still here: Zelenskyy says he's not going to the Davos forum yet
11:00 AM • 22099 views
IAEA: Ukrainian power substations vital for nuclear safety were damaged amid a Russian attack today
January 20, 09:39 AM • 22143 views
Russia changed tactics in attacking energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy instructed to inform the US and other partners and expects a government report on restoration timelines
Exclusive
January 20, 09:21 AM • 22425 views
Law enforcement officers did not conduct searches at the home of Dnipro Mayor Filatov
January 20, 08:19 AM • 21060 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with 'Zircon', 27 out of 34 missiles and 315 out of 339 drones neutralized
January 20, 07:41 AM • 17626 views
White House has not yet scheduled Trump's meeting with Zelensky in Davos - Politico
January 19, 06:36 PM • 37262 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces hit a UAV warehouse in Luhansk region and oil facilities in Russia - General Staff
Several regions switched to emergency power outages - UkrenergoJanuary 20, 06:23 AM • 42495 views
Norway's PM says Trump sent letter tying Nobel prize snub to Greenland ambitionsJanuary 20, 06:33 AM • 6792 views
Cyborgs stood their ground, but the concrete didn't: Ukraine honors the defenders of Donetsk AirportPhotoVideoJanuary 20, 07:20 AM • 37088 views
Blogger Volodymyr Petrov dismissed from the National Military Memorial Cemetery10:30 AM • 10933 views
Save Odrex? The Ministry of Health has not made a decision for almost two weeks based on the results of the inspection of the scandalous clinic10:57 AM • 20823 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Sybiha
Musician
Kyrylo Budanov
Ukraine
United States
Greenland
Europe
Germany
Jerry Heil stated that there are attempts to remove her from the Eurovision 2026 National SelectionPhoto02:39 PM • 3170 views
Musk asked subscribers if he should buy Ryanair amid a dispute with the CEO02:32 PM • 2838 views
"Mom's copy": Inna Miroshnychenko touchingly congratulated her son on his birthdayPhotoJanuary 19, 02:12 PM • 34450 views
Tina Karol's new TikTok song about "light," "warmth," and "goodness" was ridiculed onlinePhotoJanuary 19, 08:40 AM • 50174 views
Threads surpasses X in mobile app popularity - reportJanuary 19, 07:47 AM • 42567 views
Technology
Heating
Social network
The Diplomat
Starlink

Putin's special envoy arrived at the negotiating platform in Davos - Russian media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1126 views

The special representative of the Russian dictator, Kirill Dmitriev, arrived at the negotiating platform in Davos. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov did not confirm Dmitriev's meeting with Trump.

Putin's special envoy arrived at the negotiating platform in Davos - Russian media

Special representative of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, Kirill Dmitriev, arrived at the negotiating platform in Davos, reports UNN with reference to TASS.

Kirill Dmitriev arrived at the negotiating platform in Davos, where he will hold a series of meetings 

- the message says.

Putin's envoy to meet with Trump's representatives in Davos - Peskov20.01.26, 12:17 • 2314 views

Let's add

At the same time, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov did not confirm media assumptions that Dmitriev might meet with Trump in Davos.

Kremlin expects visit of US special envoys Witkoff and Kushner after dates are agreed - Peskov15.01.26, 13:59 • 3796 views

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
US Elections
War in Ukraine
Davos
Donald Trump