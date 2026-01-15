$43.180.08
Kremlin expects visit of US special envoys Witkoff and Kushner after dates are agreed - Peskov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 98 views

The spokesman for the Russian dictator, Dmitry Peskov, announced that the Kremlin expects a new visit of US President's special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to Russia. He also noted that Russia considers it relevant to continue the dialogue with the United States on Ukraine.

Kremlin expects visit of US special envoys Witkoff and Kushner after dates are agreed - Peskov

The Kremlin expects that a new visit of US President's special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to Russia will take place as soon as the dates are agreed upon. This was announced by the spokesman for the Russian dictator, Dmitry Peskov, as reported by UNN with reference to Russian media.

Details

He also noted that Russia considers the continuation of dialogue with the United States on Ukraine to be relevant and necessary, and communication channels are working.

Peskov did not ignore Trump's recent statement and noted that the Kremlin agrees with the US President's position that it is Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy who is hindering the peace process.

It was Russia that rejected the peace plan prepared by the US, not Zelensky - Tusk15.01.26, 13:47 • 628 views

Earlier

As Bloomberg wrote, US President Donald Trump's envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner plan to travel to Moscow to meet with Kremlin head Vladimir Putin in the near future, amid efforts to advance a peace agreement that would end Russia's war against Ukraine.

Recall

Earlier, US President Donald Trump stated that currently Ukraine, not Russia, is hindering the process of concluding an agreement to end the war.

As reported by UNN, the American leader, who promised to end the war in 24 hours, has repeatedly changed his rhetoric. He has expressed disappointment with Putin, disappointment with Zelenskyy, and subsequently with both the leaders of Russia and Ukraine.

In addition, Trump has repeatedly hinted that Zelenskyy "has no cards." Meanwhile, sources from his entourage reported that he was tired of Putin's games.

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkrainePolitics
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Steve Witkoff
Bloomberg L.P.
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine