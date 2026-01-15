Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, in response to accusations from American leader Donald Trump, emphasized that it was Russia that rejected the peace plan prepared by the United States, not Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reports UNN.

It was Russia that rejected the peace plan prepared by the United States, not Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Russia's only response was further missile attacks on Ukrainian cities. That is why the only solution is to increase pressure on Russia. And you all know that - Tusk wrote on the social network X.

Recall

Earlier, US President Donald Trump stated that currently Ukraine, not Russia, is hindering the process of concluding a peace agreement.

As reported by UNN, the American leader, who promised to end the war in 24 hours, has repeatedly changed his rhetoric. He has expressed disappointment with Putin, disappointment with Zelenskyy, and subsequently with both leaders of Russia and Ukraine.

In addition, Trump has repeatedly claimed that Zelenskyy "has no cards." However, sources close to him reported that he was tired of Putin's games.