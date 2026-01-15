It was Russia that rejected the peace plan prepared by the US, not Zelensky - Tusk

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
Exclusive
08:19 AM • 15307 views
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
08:08 AM • 20612 views
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscope
Exclusive
07:52 AM • 13847 views
Frost and snow: what is happening with winter crops in Ukraine
06:16 AM • 16044 views
IMF head Georgieva arrives in Kyiv for first visit since 2023
January 15, 02:34 AM • 37199 views
Trump accused Ukraine of hindering a peace agreement with Russia
January 14, 07:44 PM • 34347 views
State of emergency in energy: what it means
January 14, 05:38 PM • 36332 views
Zelenskyy ordered a review of the curfew during extreme cold weather
January 14, 05:29 PM • 33844 views
Emergency declared in Ukraine's energy sector - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
January 14, 04:42 PM • 27624 views
Frozen homes leave people homeless: what happens to utility networks and structures
January 14, 02:56 PM • 23254 views
9th-grader's knife attack at a Kyiv school: 14-year-old boy to be sent to pre-trial detention center after treatment
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russian offensive in Ukraine slowed down: ISW named the reasonsPhotoJanuary 15, 03:07 AM • 17103 views
"Damage from the Armed Forces of Ukraine": Russia tries to evade responsibility for the destroyed Donbas - CPDJanuary 15, 04:04 AM • 14530 views
In Kyiv, drone debris hit a 15-story building due to a Russian attack: consequences shownPhoto06:59 AM • 13261 views
Kyiv and region still without schedules, due to new Russian attacks, power outages in Zhytomyr and Kharkiv regions - Ministry of Energy08:33 AM • 11195 views
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memory10:29 AM • 5524 views
Publications
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memory10:29 AM • 5598 views
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
Exclusive
08:19 AM • 15293 views
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscope08:08 AM • 20593 views
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
Exclusive
January 14, 12:53 PM • 41739 views
Yulia Tymoshenko stated from the Verkhovna Rada rostrum about pressure from NABU and illegal searchesVideoJanuary 14, 11:32 AM • 54010 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Denys Shmyhal
Oleksiy Honcharenko
Babak Serhiy Vitaliyovych
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Odesa Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Musk's X to ban Grok AI from undressing real people's photos into bikinis07:20 AM • 5182 views
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix DealJanuary 13, 03:09 PM • 35558 views
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 69748 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 61287 views
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 65494 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Shahed-136
Film

It was Russia that rejected the peace plan prepared by the US, not Zelensky - Tusk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 64 views

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated that Russia rejected the peace plan prepared by the US, not Volodymyr Zelensky. He emphasized that Russia's only response was missile attacks, so pressure on it must be increased.

It was Russia that rejected the peace plan prepared by the US, not Zelensky - Tusk

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, in response to accusations from American leader Donald Trump, emphasized that it was Russia that rejected the peace plan prepared by the United States, not Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reports UNN.

It was Russia that rejected the peace plan prepared by the United States, not Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Russia's only response was further missile attacks on Ukrainian cities. That is why the only solution is to increase pressure on Russia. And you all know that

- Tusk wrote on the social network X.

Recall

Earlier, US President Donald Trump stated that currently Ukraine, not Russia, is hindering the process of concluding a peace agreement.

As reported by UNN, the American leader, who promised to end the war in 24 hours, has repeatedly changed his rhetoric. He has expressed disappointment with Putin, disappointment with Zelenskyy, and subsequently with both leaders of Russia and Ukraine.

In addition, Trump has repeatedly claimed that Zelenskyy "has no cards." However, sources close to him reported that he was tired of Putin's games.

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkrainePolitics
Sanctions
US Elections
Air raid alert
Social network
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Donald Trump
Donald Tusk
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine