09:39 AM • 2180 views
Russia changed tactics in attacking energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy instructed to inform the US and other partners and expects a government report on restoration timelines
Exclusive
09:21 AM • 4400 views
Law enforcement officers did not conduct searches at the home of Dnipro Mayor Filatov
08:19 AM • 8700 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with 'Zircon', 27 out of 34 missiles and 315 out of 339 drones neutralized
07:41 AM • 9504 views
White House has not yet scheduled Trump's meeting with Zelensky in Davos - Politico
January 19, 06:36 PM • 29826 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces hit a UAV warehouse in Luhansk region and oil facilities in Russia - General Staff
January 19, 05:12 PM • 60766 views
Trump urges Europe to focus on Russia's war against Ukraine, not Greenland
Exclusive
January 19, 04:20 PM • 49225 views
"Shaheds" as a weapon of terror: how Ukrainian air defense works and whether it is possible to close cities 100%
Exclusive
January 19, 03:17 PM • 48788 views
The price of energy insurance: what Ukraine pays for electricity imports from Europe
January 19, 02:59 PM • 41787 views
Ukrainians spent UAH 11.3 billion on the "winter thousand": most often on utilities, groceries, medicines, and donations
January 19, 02:58 PM • 55821 views
Trump opens a second front in Europe: the situation around Greenland escalates
Putin's envoy to meet with Trump's representatives in Davos - Peskov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 158 views

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed the meeting of Kirill Dmitriev, special envoy, with American envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner in Davos. Issues of trade and economic cooperation and peaceful settlement in Ukraine will be discussed.

Putin's envoy to meet with Trump's representatives in Davos - Peskov

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that Russian dictator's special envoy Kirill Dmitriev will meet in Davos with US President's envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. Peskov stated this in a comment to Russian "media", according to UNN.

Details

Yes, I can confirm that he (Dmitriev - ed.) indeed has such plans, he will meet with some representatives of the American delegation

- Peskov said.

He added that this will take place in Davos.

This will be on the sidelines, meaning today/tomorrow

- Peskov stated.

He also noted that the main topic of the meeting, in particular, will be issues of trade, economic, and investment cooperation.

You know that we are proponents of restoring these relations. At the same time, Kirill Dmitriev transmits information back and forth regarding the peace settlement process in Ukraine

- Peskov added.

At the same time, he did not confirm a possible meeting between Dmitriev and US President Donald Trump.

In addition, Peskov stated that "constant contacts between Ukrainians and Europeans are taking place."

Issues related to security guarantees, economic recovery, etc., are being discussed there. We are not entirely aware of what is being discussed there, but we are aware of what we ourselves want. And this is well known to both Americans and Ukrainians. Therefore, it is important for us to continue to receive information about the content of the discussions taking place between Americans and Europeans

 - said the Kremlin spokesman.

Recall

Russian dictator's special envoy Kirill Dmitriev will meet in Davos with US President's special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

The World Economic Forum is taking place in Davos from January 19 to 23. Russian officials and business representatives have not been officially invited to the event since 2022.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

