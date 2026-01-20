Putin's envoy to meet with Trump's representatives in Davos - Peskov

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that Russian dictator's special envoy Kirill Dmitriev will meet in Davos with US President's envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. Peskov stated this in a comment to Russian "media", according to UNN.

Details

Yes, I can confirm that he (Dmitriev - ed.) indeed has such plans, he will meet with some representatives of the American delegation - Peskov said.

He added that this will take place in Davos.

This will be on the sidelines, meaning today/tomorrow - Peskov stated.

He also noted that the main topic of the meeting, in particular, will be issues of trade, economic, and investment cooperation.

You know that we are proponents of restoring these relations. At the same time, Kirill Dmitriev transmits information back and forth regarding the peace settlement process in Ukraine - Peskov added.

At the same time, he did not confirm a possible meeting between Dmitriev and US President Donald Trump.

In addition, Peskov stated that "constant contacts between Ukrainians and Europeans are taking place."

Issues related to security guarantees, economic recovery, etc., are being discussed there. We are not entirely aware of what is being discussed there, but we are aware of what we ourselves want. And this is well known to both Americans and Ukrainians. Therefore, it is important for us to continue to receive information about the content of the discussions taking place between Americans and Europeans - said the Kremlin spokesman.

The World Economic Forum is taking place in Davos from January 19 to 23. Russian officials and business representatives have not been officially invited to the event since 2022.