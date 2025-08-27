Discussion continues in Germany regarding sending troops to Ukraine

German political leaders are discussing whether to send troops to Ukraine after a peace agreement is reached. This is reported by UNN with reference to The New York Times.

Details

It is noted that debates on this issue have intensified in recent weeks, as they will help determine what part of the so-called security guarantee Europe will be able to provide to Ukraine after the war ends.

As the publication writes, this issue is important for German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who seeks to restore Germany's leadership on the continent and worldwide.

After successive governments allowed the armed forces to atrophy after the end of the Cold War, the German army is recovering with record spending - the post says.

However, Germans are still mostly unwilling to serve in the armed forces and are not rushing to local military recruitment offices. The country is so short of soldiers that the German government plans to present a new plan to restore a softened version of military conscription.

Merz hinted that he is ready to include German forces in a European security mission in Ukraine, which seems to be welcomed by other European leaders. Many Germans, including some members of Mr. Merz's own party, are less enthusiastic about this decision - writes The New York Times.

Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul expressed the opinion that deploying German peacekeepers in Ukraine would "likely overload" the military, as Germany has already deployed some troops in Lithuania to protect against possible Russian aggression.

Recall

Earlier, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, answering journalists' questions, stated that he admits the possibility of Bundeswehr military personnel participating in peacekeeping forces in Ukraine.

China expressed readiness to send troops to Ukraine as part of a peacekeeping mission - media