Discussion continues in Germany regarding sending troops to Ukraine

$41.430.15
48.470.56
ukenru
Exclusive
August 26, 05:12 PM • 36080 views
The President signed laws on Defence City: will new prospects open up for the Ukrainian defense industry and aviation?
August 26, 04:15 PM • 69965 views
The government allowed men aged 18 to 22 to travel abroad
August 26, 02:13 PM • 47376 views
Magnetic storms in September 2025: dates and tips for weather-sensitive people
Exclusive
August 26, 12:42 PM • 109534 views
Resilience Test: How Ukrainian Aviation Remains Competitive Amidst War
August 26, 10:16 AM • 137228 views
The offensive actions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces disabled 17% of Russia's oil refining capacities
Exclusive
August 26, 11:32 AM • 135419 views
Kuzminykh's anti-state bill: how the MP's "reforms" destroy pharmacies and play into the hands of pharmaceutical giants
Exclusive
August 26, 11:23 AM • 55599 views
Farewell summer: what weather awaits Ukrainians in autumn 2025
August 26, 06:24 AM • 152413 views
2025 Academic Year: What Changes in the Educational Program Await Students
August 26, 05:36 AM • 63240 views
Veto does not disable Starlink for Ukraine: Polish president's office commented on deputy prime minister's statement
Exclusive
August 25, 03:56 PM • 56573 views
Legalization of cryptocurrencies: a chance for Ukraine and additional billions for the budget
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+13°
2m/s
79%
750mm
Popular news
The Netherlands will finance at least one complete set of American air defense systemsAugust 26, 03:21 PM • 4100 views
In the USA, an 11-year-old girl gave birth to a child: stepfather suspected of sexual abuseAugust 26, 03:43 PM • 3876 views
Israel revealed the reason for the military attack on Nasser Hospital in Gaza: a Hamas camera was foundAugust 26, 05:20 PM • 3704 views
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announce engagement after two years of relationshipPhotoAugust 26, 05:52 PM • 5118 views
Trump stated that the US could impose sanctions and tariffs not only against Russia, but also against UkraineVideo08:53 PM • 3932 views
Publications
The President signed laws on Defence City: will new prospects open up for the Ukrainian defense industry and aviation?
Exclusive
August 26, 05:12 PM • 36081 views
Delicious and nutritious potato dishes: top recipes for every tablePhotoAugust 26, 02:05 PM • 39010 views
Resilience Test: How Ukrainian Aviation Remains Competitive Amidst War
Exclusive
August 26, 12:42 PM • 109537 views
Kuzminykh's anti-state bill: how the MP's "reforms" destroy pharmacies and play into the hands of pharmaceutical giants
Exclusive
August 26, 11:32 AM • 135421 views
Shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market are forced to seek justice at the ECHRAugust 26, 08:06 AM • 167320 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Sybiha
Yulia Svyrydenko
Taylor Swift
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Washington, D.C.
Odesa
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announce engagement after two years of relationshipPhotoAugust 26, 05:52 PM • 5132 views
Netflix canceled "The Coast" - one of the most popular series of the yearAugust 26, 01:17 PM • 59864 views
"Caught Stealing": Darren Aronofsky filmed a new thriller with Austin ButlerVideoAugust 26, 10:03 AM • 111331 views
An unknown phenomenon was recorded at night in the sky over UkrainePhotoAugust 26, 06:39 AM • 133712 views
"Greedy" Zoë Kravitz: a new romance with Harry Styles or another Hollywood scandal?PhotoAugust 25, 02:33 PM • 61830 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Hryvnia
Ammunition
Diia (service)
Financial Times

Discussion continues in Germany regarding sending troops to Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 34 views

German leaders are considering the possibility of sending troops to Ukraine after a peace agreement is reached. This issue is key for Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who seeks to restore Germany's leadership.

Discussion continues in Germany regarding sending troops to Ukraine

German political leaders are discussing whether to send troops to Ukraine after a peace agreement is reached. This is reported by UNN with reference to The New York Times.

Details

It is noted that debates on this issue have intensified in recent weeks, as they will help determine what part of the so-called security guarantee Europe will be able to provide to Ukraine after the war ends.

As the publication writes, this issue is important for German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who seeks to restore Germany's leadership on the continent and worldwide.

After successive governments allowed the armed forces to atrophy after the end of the Cold War, the German army is recovering with record spending

- the post says.

However, Germans are still mostly unwilling to serve in the armed forces and are not rushing to local military recruitment offices. The country is so short of soldiers that the German government plans to present a new plan to restore a softened version of military conscription.

Merz hinted that he is ready to include German forces in a European security mission in Ukraine, which seems to be welcomed by other European leaders. Many Germans, including some members of Mr. Merz's own party, are less enthusiastic about this decision

- writes The New York Times.

Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul expressed the opinion that deploying German peacekeepers in Ukraine would "likely overload" the military, as Germany has already deployed some troops in Lithuania to protect against possible Russian aggression.

Recall

Earlier, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, answering journalists' questions, stated that he admits the possibility of Bundeswehr military personnel participating in peacekeeping forces in Ukraine.

China expressed readiness to send troops to Ukraine as part of a peacekeeping mission - media23.08.25, 11:52 • 18427 views

Vita Zelenetska

War in UkrainePolitics
Bundeswehr
The New York Times
Friedrich Merz
Boris Pistorius
Lithuania
Europe
Germany
KAB-1500L
Ukraine