Discussed the implementation of financial support and the opening of the first negotiation cluster: Yermak met with EU representatives

The Head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, met with a representative of the European Commission and the Ambassador of the European Union. They discussed the implementation of financial support that Ukraine receives from the EU budget, as well as Ukraine's financial needs and priorities, UNN reports.

Yermak reported on Telegram that he met with Simon Mordue, Deputy Director-General of the European Commission's Directorate-General for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Negotiations, and Katarína Mathernová, Ambassador of the European Union to Ukraine.

We discussed the implementation of financial support that Ukraine receives from the EU budget, as well as Ukraine's financial needs and priorities. These resources are of strategic importance for our resilience in wartime and for further reforms. I emphasized that Ukraine has fully fulfilled its obligations and is ready for the opening of the first negotiation cluster regarding EU accession. - reported the head of the Presidential Office.

In addition, Yermak expressed the positive expectations of all Ukrainians regarding further progress towards membership in the European Union, which is a key stage in our movement towards full participation in the European family.

The EU has been and remains a reliable partner of Ukraine in the struggle for freedom and a European future. - summarized the head of the Presidential Office.

