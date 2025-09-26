Diplomats massively left the UN assembly hall during the Israeli Prime Minister's speech

Dozens of diplomats left the UN assembly hall when Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took the podium. This was reported by UNN with reference to Sky News.

Details

When the chairman of the meeting began to call the participants of the event to order, whistles and shouts were heard. At the same time, Netanyahu used his speech to address directly the hostages held in the Gaza Strip and their captors.

We have not forgotten you. We will not give up, we will not stop until we bring you all home - he said in an address to the hostages.

Addressing Hamas, he called on them to lay down their arms and immediately release the hostages.

If you do, you will live, if not - Israel will hunt you down - Netanyahu said.

The Israeli Prime Minister also spoke out against "false accusations of genocide against Israel."

