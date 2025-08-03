Development of aviation capabilities according to NATO standards in Ukraine: Shmyhal announced the Roadmap

Denys Shmyhal announced a roadmap for the development of Ukrainian aviation capabilities. This document brings Ukrainian aviation closer to NATO standards.

This is reported by UNN with reference to the page of the Minister of Defense of Ukraine.

The Ministry of Defense and the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine developed a Roadmap based on the NATO Air Power Doctrine. As Denys Shmyhal explains, this is a strategic document on the principles and methods of using the Alliance's Air Force for security and deterring aggression.

The goal of our Roadmap is to strengthen Ukraine's capabilities. The Roadmap is structured according to the following functions:

to use air power during joint operations and operations within NATO activities;

to inflict effective defeat on the enemy during the current aggression;

to prevent the enemy's advance and deter him in the future.

It is also noted that the doctrine is key to NATO's defense strategy, and it forms the basis for the training of new Alliance members and partners.

For Ukraine, joining NATO would be the best security guarantee, said Defense Minister Umerov earlier. However, some countries do not yet support this idea.

