Development of aviation capabilities according to NATO standards in Ukraine: Shmyhal announced the Roadmap

$41.710.00
47.750.00
ukenru
Exclusive
August 2, 05:16 PM • 76552 views
A week that will reveal the essence of things: astro-forecast for August 4 – 10Photo
August 2, 04:52 PM • 137611 views
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free timeVideo
August 2, 11:37 AM • 78256 views
New version of Ukraine Plan for Ukraine Facility must be approved by EU by end of September - Minister
August 1, 05:22 PM • 140267 views
Ukraine expects IMF mission visit at the end of August - Svyrydenko
Exclusive
August 1, 02:20 PM • 317370 views
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
August 1, 02:02 PM • 274296 views
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Exclusive
August 1, 12:26 PM • 129133 views
New Tariffs from Donald Trump: For Which Countries Has the Situation Changed After August 1?
August 1, 09:01 AM • 111954 views
Germany will transfer two Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine
Exclusive
August 1, 08:17 AM • 207523 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Wartime: Preserving and Advancing the Industry Amid Crisis — An Interview with Roman Mileshko Photo
Exclusive
August 1, 06:54 AM • 76983 views
Ukrainian Apple Season: What to Expect from Harvest and PricesPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+26°
1m/s
38%
750mm
Popular news
In Zaporizhzhia region, one person died as a result of a Russian strike, three were woundedAugust 3, 06:55 AM • 10296 views
"ATESH" partisans disrupted fuel supplies for Russian invaders in ZaporizhzhiaPhotoVideoAugust 3, 07:21 AM • 12411 views
The GUR obtained secret documentation on Russia's newest nuclear submarine "Knyaz Pozharsky"August 3, 07:32 AM • 38655 views
How to choose a ripe, sweet, and truly delicious watermelonPhotoAugust 3, 07:54 AM • 60462 views
British Foreign Minister admitted feeling guilty over Zelenskyy-Trump quarrelAugust 3, 09:08 AM • 16591 views
Publications
How to choose a ripe, sweet, and truly delicious watermelonPhotoAugust 3, 07:54 AM • 61001 views
A week that will reveal the essence of things: astro-forecast for August 4 – 10Photo
Exclusive
August 2, 05:16 PM • 76501 views
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
August 1, 02:20 PM • 317287 views
On the runway or in a nosedive: what determines the fate of Ukrainian aviationAugust 1, 02:05 PM • 166137 views
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Exclusive
August 1, 02:02 PM • 274237 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
David Lammy
Rustem Umerov
Denys Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kherson
United Kingdom
Kherson Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free timeVideoAugust 2, 04:52 PM • 137563 views
Scandalous blogger Alkhim leaves Ukraine and starts a new life in DubaiAugust 1, 09:08 PM • 72176 views
"Can't wait to start": Steven Knight spoke about working on the script for the new Bond filmAugust 1, 01:00 PM • 110242 views
DiCaprio received permission to build an eco-hotel in Israel, but not without a "portion" of criticismPhotoVideoJuly 31, 05:36 PM • 125138 views
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release datePhotoJuly 31, 02:00 PM • 199194 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
FAB-250
The New York Times
Fox News
The Guardian

Development of aviation capabilities according to NATO standards in Ukraine: Shmyhal announced the Roadmap

Kyiv • UNN

 • 350 views

The Minister of Defense of Ukraine announced a roadmap for the development of Ukrainian aviation, which will bring it closer to NATO standards. The document was developed based on NATO's Air Power Doctrine to strengthen Ukraine's capabilities.

Development of aviation capabilities according to NATO standards in Ukraine: Shmyhal announced the Roadmap

Denys Shmyhal announced a roadmap for the development of Ukrainian aviation capabilities. This document brings Ukrainian aviation closer to NATO standards.

This is reported by UNN with reference to the page of the Minister of Defense of Ukraine.

Details

The Ministry of Defense and the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine developed a Roadmap based on the NATO Air Power Doctrine. As Denys Shmyhal explains, this is a strategic document on the principles and methods of using the Alliance's Air Force for security and deterring aggression.

The goal of our Roadmap is to strengthen Ukraine's capabilities. The Roadmap is structured according to the following functions:

  • to use air power during joint operations and operations within NATO activities;
    • to inflict effective defeat on the enemy during the current aggression;
      • to prevent the enemy's advance and deter him in the future.

        It is also noted that the doctrine is key to NATO's defense strategy, and it forms the basis for the training of new Alliance members and partners.

        Recall

        For Ukraine, joining NATO would be the best security guarantee, said Defense Minister Umerov earlier. However, some countries do not yet support this idea.

        Ukraine has approved roadmaps for the first cluster of negotiations on accession to the EU14.05.25, 11:38 • 9218 views

        Ihor Telezhnikov

        PoliticsNews of the World
        Rustem Umerov
        Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
        NATO
        Ukraine
        Denys Shmyhal