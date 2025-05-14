$41.500.04
Aggressive behavior among adolescents: psychologist talks about the causes and gives recommendations to parents
Aggressive behavior among adolescents: psychologist talks about the causes and gives recommendations to parents

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Ukraine has approved roadmaps for the first cluster of negotiations on accession to the EU

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2348 views

The Ukrainian government has approved roadmaps for opening the first cluster of negotiations on accession to the EU. The negotiating position for the first cluster of negotiations has also been approved.

Ukraine has approved roadmaps for the first cluster of negotiations on accession to the EU

The government has approved roadmaps for opening the first cluster of Ukraine's EU accession negotiations and the corresponding negotiating position, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Telegram on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Today, the government approved the roadmaps needed to open the first cluster in Ukraine's EU accession negotiations," Shmyhal wrote.

- Shmyhal wrote.

According to him, the roadmaps relate to the rule of law, public administration reform and the functioning of democratic institutions. "They are fully in line with Ukraine's international obligations, our strategic and programme documents," the head of government stressed.

Also, according to him, "the government has approved the negotiating position for the first cluster of negotiations "Fundamentals of the EU accession process".

"We are taking important steps towards membership in the European Union. Our goals remain unchanged: to open negotiations on all six negotiating clusters this year, and after the end of the war to become an integral part of a united Europe," he stressed.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
European Union
Ukraine
