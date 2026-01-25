"Deterring Russia": NATO creates a robotic zone on the borders with Russia and Belarus

The North Atlantic Alliance (NATO) plans to create a virtually uninhabited, robotic zone with high-tech surveillance and weaponry on the so-called "eastern flank." NATO General Thomas Lowin spoke about this in an interview with Welt, as reported by UNN.

According to him, the main goal now is to protect countries bordering Russia and Belarus.

In other words, to deter Russia from attacking and to be able to defend oneself in a crisis situation. In this sense, EFDL (Eastern Flank Deterrence Line - ed.) is a concept for optimizing existing NATO defense plans. However, this concept can, in principle, be applied not only to the eastern flank but also worldwide. It would also, in principle, be suitable for protecting critical civilian infrastructure, such as airports - the military official noted.

He clarified that it is about deterrence and defense at the border.

The fundamental idea is to build a complex, multi-layered defense system along the border with Russia and Belarus, and to use not only conventional troops for defense, but also to create a robotic or automated zone near the border using obstacles and technologies that the enemy would not be able to overcome. - said Lowin.

He added that the implementation of the initiative has already begun, with each individual member state of the Alliance "having to decide whether it wants to participate in cooperation with NATO command structures and in what form."

