January 24, 06:16 PM • 14656 views
Ukraine, Russia, and US talks in Abu Dhabi to resume on February 1 - Axios journalist
January 24, 04:43 PM • 29716 views
Ukraine on the verge of humanitarian catastrophe due to Russian attacks on energy infrastructure - DTEK CEO
Exclusive
January 24, 10:00 AM • 26787 views
Klitschko's calls to leave Kyiv: what's happening with the housing rental market in the capital and region
January 24, 07:25 AM • 36061 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with two "Zircons", 15 out of 21 missiles and 357 out of 375 drones were neutralized
January 24, 12:59 AM • 35750 views
Night massive strike on Ukraine: missiles in Kyiv and 'Shahed' hits on residential buildings in Kharkiv: consequences
January 23, 11:44 PM • 47057 views
Night attack on the capital: Kyiv and the region under massive drone, ballistic, and cruise missile strike
January 23, 08:34 PM • 43939 views
We expect to switch from emergency to hourly blackouts in the coming days - Shmyhal
January 23, 07:10 PM • 35183 views
One-time financial aid and 0% loan for energy equipment: Ukraine approved a support package for businesses
January 23, 06:06 PM • 29436 views
There should now be at least some answers from Russia regarding the end of the war: Zelenskyy on the trilateral meeting in the Emirates
January 23, 03:12 PM • 70679 views
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?
Bild

"Deterring Russia": NATO creates a robotic zone on the borders with Russia and Belarus

Kyiv • UNN

 • 126 views

NATO plans to create a robotic zone with high-tech surveillance and weaponry on its eastern flank. This will deter Russia and Belarus from attacking, protecting the Alliance's member states.

"Deterring Russia": NATO creates a robotic zone on the borders with Russia and Belarus

The North Atlantic Alliance (NATO) plans to create a virtually uninhabited, robotic zone with high-tech surveillance and weaponry on the so-called "eastern flank." NATO General Thomas Lowin spoke about this in an interview with Welt, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to him, the main goal now is to protect countries bordering Russia and Belarus.

In other words, to deter Russia from attacking and to be able to defend oneself in a crisis situation. In this sense, EFDL (Eastern Flank Deterrence Line - ed.) is a concept for optimizing existing NATO defense plans. However, this concept can, in principle, be applied not only to the eastern flank but also worldwide. It would also, in principle, be suitable for protecting critical civilian infrastructure, such as airports

- the military official noted.

He clarified that it is about deterrence and defense at the border.

The fundamental idea is to build a complex, multi-layered defense system along the border with Russia and Belarus, and to use not only conventional troops for defense, but also to create a robotic or automated zone near the border using obstacles and technologies that the enemy would not be able to overcome.

- said Lowin.

He added that the implementation of the initiative has already begun, with each individual member state of the Alliance "having to decide whether it wants to participate in cooperation with NATO command structures and in what form."

Recall

US President Donald Trump proposed involving NATO troops to guard the US border with Mexico instead of European borders.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

