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Deterioration in air quality due to dust is being recorded in parts of the Kyiv region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1454 views

Temporarily elevated levels of fine particulate matter pollution are being recorded in Vyshhorod, Vasylkiv, Obukhiv, Brovary and Ivankiv. This may cause breathing discomfort, so it is recommended to close windows and limit time spent outdoors.

Deterioration in air quality due to dust is being recorded in parts of the Kyiv region

A number of cities in Kyiv Oblast are experiencing deteriorating air quality due to fine particulate matter pollution, the Kyiv Regional Military Administration reported on Tuesday, UNN writes.

The automated atmospheric air quality monitoring system is not recording exceedances of the permissible levels of chemical and biological substances in most populated areas of Kyiv Oblast. However, we draw attention to the fact that elevated levels of fine particulate matter pollution are temporarily being recorded in Vyshhorod, Vasylkiv, Obukhiv, Brovary, and the settlement of Ivankiv

- the Regional Military Administration reported.

As noted, this may cause breathing discomfort among elderly people, children, and those sensitive to irritation.

To improve the situation, the Regional Military Administration reported that experts recommend: keeping windows closed; limiting prolonged stays outdoors; drinking sufficient water; and, if an air purifier is available, using it at maximum capacity.

The gamma radiation level in the region remains consistently within the natural background range, the Regional Military Administration added.

Air quality deteriorated again in Kropyvnytskyi due to fire at settling ponds18.08.26, 08:58 • 2236 views

Julia Shramko

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