Air quality deteriorated again in Kropyvnytskyi due to fire at settling ponds

In Kropyvnytskyi, deteriorating air quality is again being recorded amid a fire at settling ponds, Kirovohrad Regional Military Administration Head Andrii Raikovych said on social media Tuesday, UNN reports.

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"As of 08:30, specialists recorded a deterioration in air quality. Laboratory tests found that the maximum permissible concentrations of several substances had been exceeded: formaldehyde by two times, dust by 1.5 times, and sulfur dioxide by 1.3 times," Raikovych said.

According to him, "emergency responders continue to extinguish the fire at the inactive settling ponds of the OKVP ‘Dnipro-Kirovohrad’."

"Thanks to the prompt actions of the rescuers, the situation has been stabilized, but the smoldering area currently covers 0.5 hectares. Flooding the area and extinguishing the remaining hotspots is ongoing," the regional administration head said.

"Continue to follow the simplest recommendations: keep windows and doors closed, spend less time outdoors, use protective masks or respirators, and carry out wet cleaning more frequently," he urged.

Heavy smoke in Kropyvnytskyi due to fire at settling ponds; air quality to be checked