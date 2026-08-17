Heavy smoke in Kropyvnytskyi due to fire at settling ponds; air quality to be checked

Smoke has been observed in Kropyvnytskyi due to a fire amid the heat on the territory of inactive settling ponds of a water supply and wastewater treatment enterprise; local residents are advised to limit their time outdoors while awaiting the results of air quality measurements, Head of the Kirovohrad Regional Military Administration Andrii Raikovych said on social media Monday, UNN reports.

In Kropyvnytskyi district, a fire broke out due to the heat on the territory of inactive settling ponds belonging to the municipal enterprise "Dnipro-Kirovohrad" (which provides centralized water supply and wastewater treatment services — ed.). As a result, heavy smoke has been observed in the regional center - Raikovych wrote

According to him, the smoldering area currently covers 0.8 hectares. State Emergency Service units are working at the site.

"I instructed specialists from the regional center for disease control and prevention to promptly conduct an air quality assessment. In the meantime, close the windows and doors in your homes and, if possible, limit your time outdoors; when outside, be sure to use protective masks or respirators," the head of the regional administration said. "The situation is under control. We will report the results of the air quality measurements and the progress of the smoldering-fire response."

Fire at polystyrene manufacturing plant in Rivne region extinguished: what about air pollution