Exclusive
03:05 PM • 8590 views
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
Exclusive
02:39 PM • 9096 views
End of the nuclear deterrence agreement between Russia and the US: what changes in global security and is there a threat to the world and Ukraine
01:04 PM • 12848 views
Zelenskyy announced the return of 157 Ukrainians home as part of an exchange after a long pausePhoto
February 5, 10:18 AM • 23340 views
US, Ukraine, and Russia agreed to exchange 314 prisoners - Witkoff
Exclusive
February 5, 10:05 AM • 51973 views
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
February 5, 09:53 AM • 26407 views
Starlink terminals on the "whitelist" are working, while Russian terminals are already blocked - Fedorov
February 5, 09:33 AM • 25895 views
Defense Forces struck the infrastructure of the Russian Kapustin Yar training ground, including with the use of "Flamingo" - General Staff
February 5, 09:26 AM • 21262 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of the occupiers' logistics hub, drone control point of the "Akhmat" unit in the Kursk region
February 5, 09:20 AM • 14357 views
Amidst bad weather, 259 road accidents have already occurred: up to a third in Kyiv and the region, traffic on the Zhytomyr highway is difficult
February 5, 07:22 AM • 14100 views
Second day of negotiations involving Ukraine, the US, and Russia has begun in Abu Dhabi - Umerov
Deputy composition updated in the Ministry of Defense: Fedorov introduced the team

Kyiv • UNN

 • 282 views

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved the updated composition of deputy defense ministers. Mykhailo Fedorov introduced the new deputies who will be responsible for key areas of the ministry's transformation.

Deputy composition updated in the Ministry of Defense: Fedorov introduced the team

The government approved the updated composition of deputy ministers in the Ministry of Defense. This was announced by the head of the Ministry of Defense Mykhailo Fedorov, who introduced the team, as reported by UNN.

We continue to transform the Ministry of Defense into an effective structure capable of achieving its set goals. Today, at a government meeting, the updated composition of deputy ministers in the Ministry of Defense was appointed.

- Fedorov reported.

The head of the Ministry of Defense also introduced his updated team:

🔹Oleksii Vyskub — First Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine;

Oleksii served as First Deputy Minister of Digital Transformation since 2019. He was responsible for the development of Diia and government services, process re-engineering, and bureaucracy simplification. Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, he has been actively involved in technological warfare and the development of all military projects of the Ministry of Digital Transformation. He was engaged in the implementation of projects such as the Army of Drones, e-Balls, Drone Line, drone assault regiments, building echelons of UAV crews, and developing "small" air defense.

Now, in the Ministry of Defense team, he will continue to be responsible for the development of key projects to achieve war goals.

🔹Lieutenant General Ivan Havryliuk — Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine;

He has extensive practical experience in military administration, logistics, and planning. He served as First Deputy Minister of Defense. He worked as an advisor to the Commander of the Logistics Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, headed the main logistics department, and has decades of practical work in the defense system. His participation is important for strengthening rear processes and providing the front with effective solutions.

🔹Serhii Boiev — Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine for European Integration;

He has international experience in economics, strategy, and partnership development, worked in leading consulting companies, and was involved in attracting partners to the Ukrainian defense industry. He joined the Ministry of Defense team in 2024 and headed the direction of interaction with international partners. Today, his expertise is important for building effective and long-term relations with the EU, NATO, and other states, as well as attracting security assistance and funding.

Also remaining in the team are Deputy Minister Lieutenant General Yevhen Moisiuk, responsible for troop generation and social security, Lieutenant Colonel Yurii Myronenko, responsible for the development of innovations for the front, and Oksana Ferchuk, who heads the direction of digitalization and digital transformation.

The government reappointed volunteer Chmut as a member of the supervisory board of the Defense Procurement Agency05.02.26, 17:37 • 1248 views

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Diia (service)
Mykhailo Fedorov
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
NATO
Armed Forces of Ukraine
European Union