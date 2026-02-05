Deputy composition updated in the Ministry of Defense: Fedorov introduced the team

The government approved the updated composition of deputy ministers in the Ministry of Defense. This was announced by the head of the Ministry of Defense Mykhailo Fedorov, who introduced the team, as reported by UNN.

We continue to transform the Ministry of Defense into an effective structure capable of achieving its set goals. Today, at a government meeting, the updated composition of deputy ministers in the Ministry of Defense was appointed. - Fedorov reported.

The head of the Ministry of Defense also introduced his updated team:

🔹Oleksii Vyskub — First Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine;

Oleksii served as First Deputy Minister of Digital Transformation since 2019. He was responsible for the development of Diia and government services, process re-engineering, and bureaucracy simplification. Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, he has been actively involved in technological warfare and the development of all military projects of the Ministry of Digital Transformation. He was engaged in the implementation of projects such as the Army of Drones, e-Balls, Drone Line, drone assault regiments, building echelons of UAV crews, and developing "small" air defense.

Now, in the Ministry of Defense team, he will continue to be responsible for the development of key projects to achieve war goals.

🔹Lieutenant General Ivan Havryliuk — Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine;

He has extensive practical experience in military administration, logistics, and planning. He served as First Deputy Minister of Defense. He worked as an advisor to the Commander of the Logistics Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, headed the main logistics department, and has decades of practical work in the defense system. His participation is important for strengthening rear processes and providing the front with effective solutions.

🔹Serhii Boiev — Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine for European Integration;

He has international experience in economics, strategy, and partnership development, worked in leading consulting companies, and was involved in attracting partners to the Ukrainian defense industry. He joined the Ministry of Defense team in 2024 and headed the direction of interaction with international partners. Today, his expertise is important for building effective and long-term relations with the EU, NATO, and other states, as well as attracting security assistance and funding.

Also remaining in the team are Deputy Minister Lieutenant General Yevhen Moisiuk, responsible for troop generation and social security, Lieutenant Colonel Yurii Myronenko, responsible for the development of innovations for the front, and Oksana Ferchuk, who heads the direction of digitalization and digital transformation.

