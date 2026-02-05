The government reappointed volunteer Chmut as a member of the supervisory board of the Defense Procurement Agency

$43.170.02
Exclusive
03:05 PM • 3142 views
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
Exclusive
02:39 PM • 4366 views
End of the nuclear deterrence agreement between Russia and the US: what changes in global security and is there a threat to the world and Ukraine
01:04 PM • 10637 views
Zelenskyy announced the return of 157 Ukrainians home as part of an exchange after a long pause
10:18 AM • 20709 views
US, Ukraine, and Russia agreed to exchange 314 prisoners - Witkoff
Exclusive
10:05 AM • 47729 views
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
09:53 AM • 25493 views
Starlink terminals on the "whitelist" are working, while Russian terminals are already blocked - Fedorov
February 5, 09:33 AM • 25170 views
Defense Forces struck the infrastructure of the Russian Kapustin Yar training ground, including with the use of "Flamingo" - General Staff
February 5, 09:26 AM • 20923 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of the occupiers' logistics hub, drone control point of the "Akhmat" unit in the Kursk region
February 5, 09:20 AM • 14133 views
Amidst bad weather, 259 road accidents have already occurred: up to a third in Kyiv and the region, traffic on the Zhytomyr highway is difficult
February 5, 07:22 AM • 13915 views
Second day of negotiations involving Ukraine, the US, and Russia has begun in Abu Dhabi - Umerov
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Russian drone attack on Kyiv: high-rise buildings damaged, casualties reportedPhotoFebruary 5, 05:37 AM • 29733 views
Occupiers are transferring troops to the north of Donetsk region, the format of the transfer is atypical - AndryushchenkoPhotoFebruary 5, 07:12 AM • 28451 views
Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her namePhoto11:46 AM • 14213 views
Negotiations between Ukraine, the US, and Russia in Abu Dhabi have concluded12:00 PM • 19892 views
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughterVideo01:14 PM • 9008 views
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
Exclusive
03:05 PM • 3142 views
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
Exclusive
10:05 AM • 47729 views
StopOdrex activists launched a Telegram channel after the clinic's third website blockingFebruary 4, 11:15 AM • 61927 views
From one tragedy to a systemic problem: how a scandalous clinic tries to shift the focus in the "Odrex Case"February 3, 02:37 PM • 91854 views
Pressure on strategic business: what is behind the cases against Roman Mileshko's airline groupFebruary 3, 02:17 PM • 91726 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Tusk
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Vitali Klitschko
Ukraine
United States
Abu Dhabi
Europe
Lviv
Louis Vuitton unveiled a truck-shaped desk clock for 650,000 euros03:30 PM • 158 views
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughterVideo01:14 PM • 9482 views
Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her namePhoto11:46 AM • 14456 views
Princess of Wales confirms new family member: Kate and William have a puppyFebruary 4, 11:05 PM • 36336 views
Violet Bridgerton's Corset: Costume Designer Reveals Details of CreationVideoFebruary 4, 07:58 PM • 20432 views
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Mikoyan MiG-29
Heating

The government reappointed volunteer Chmut as a member of the supervisory board of the Defense Procurement Agency

Kyiv • UNN

 • 62 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has reappointed volunteer Taras Chmut as a member of the supervisory board of the "Defense Procurement Agency". This government decision No. 109-r was confirmed by Minister of Defense Mykhailo Fedorov.

The government reappointed volunteer Chmut as a member of the supervisory board of the Defense Procurement Agency
Photo: t.me/zedigital/6623

The Cabinet of Ministers has re-appointed volunteer Taras Chmut as a member of the supervisory board of the state enterprise "Defense Procurement Agency." This was reported by UNN with reference to government decree No. 109-r and Minister of Defense Mykhailo Fedorov.

Details

To approve the candidacy of Chmut Taras Mykolaiovych for the position of a member of the supervisory board of the state enterprise of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine "Defense Procurement Agency" as a representative of the state

- states the government decree.

As Fedorov noted, together with Chmut, they discussed key tasks that the Ministry of Defense plans to implement with the support of the DPA and the Supervisory Board:

  • determining the real needs of the front and ensuring maximum transparency of all processes. Procuring what shows effectiveness on the battlefield;
    • everything that is procured must be directly related to the goals of the war and current needs;
      • quality control and timely supply of everything that is procured;
        • tracking supplies to reduce delays between payment and actual delivery and ensuring timely receipt of equipment by the military;
          • building a flexible and dynamic procurement system capable of responding to the innovation cycle;
            • price reduction through transparent competition and anti-corruption effect.

              The Supervisory Board is responsible for the strategic management of the agency, achieving the tasks set by the government, compliance with legislation, and transparency of operations. The appointment of Taras Chmut will significantly strengthen the DPA Supervisory Board and help achieve the goals in the war. Taras Chmut is an effective leader who, as the head of the "Come Back Alive" foundation, built one of the most effective and transparent systems for supporting the Defense Forces - from working with the real needs of the front to quality control, procurement, and rapid delivery to the front line. This experience is critically important for the transformation of state defense procurement. The task of the Ministry of Defense and the DPA is to make defense procurement as effective, transparent, and results-oriented as possible on the battlefield.

               - Fedorov wrote.

              Addition

              Taras Chmut is a military analyst, reserve sergeant of the Ukrainian Navy Marine Corps, volunteer, participant in the Russian-Ukrainian war. Founder of the "Ukrainian Military Center", head of the "Come Back Alive" foundation.

              It should be noted that in October 2024, Taras Chmut and Yuriy Dzygar were appointed as members of the supervisory board of the state enterprise of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine "Defense Procurement Agency" as representatives of the state.

              In January 2025, Chmut was dismissed from the said position.

              Recall

              Minister of Defense of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov appointed Valeria Ionan as his advisor on international projects. She worked at the Ministry of Digital Transformation, coordinating cooperation with Google, Cisco, Microsoft, and other companies.

