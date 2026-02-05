The government reappointed volunteer Chmut as a member of the supervisory board of the Defense Procurement Agency

Photo: t.me/zedigital/6623

The Cabinet of Ministers has re-appointed volunteer Taras Chmut as a member of the supervisory board of the state enterprise "Defense Procurement Agency." This was reported by UNN with reference to government decree No. 109-r and Minister of Defense Mykhailo Fedorov.

Details

To approve the candidacy of Chmut Taras Mykolaiovych for the position of a member of the supervisory board of the state enterprise of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine "Defense Procurement Agency" as a representative of the state - states the government decree.

As Fedorov noted, together with Chmut, they discussed key tasks that the Ministry of Defense plans to implement with the support of the DPA and the Supervisory Board:

determining the real needs of the front and ensuring maximum transparency of all processes. Procuring what shows effectiveness on the battlefield;

everything that is procured must be directly related to the goals of the war and current needs;

quality control and timely supply of everything that is procured;

tracking supplies to reduce delays between payment and actual delivery and ensuring timely receipt of equipment by the military;

building a flexible and dynamic procurement system capable of responding to the innovation cycle;

price reduction through transparent competition and anti-corruption effect.

The Supervisory Board is responsible for the strategic management of the agency, achieving the tasks set by the government, compliance with legislation, and transparency of operations. The appointment of Taras Chmut will significantly strengthen the DPA Supervisory Board and help achieve the goals in the war. Taras Chmut is an effective leader who, as the head of the "Come Back Alive" foundation, built one of the most effective and transparent systems for supporting the Defense Forces - from working with the real needs of the front to quality control, procurement, and rapid delivery to the front line. This experience is critically important for the transformation of state defense procurement. The task of the Ministry of Defense and the DPA is to make defense procurement as effective, transparent, and results-oriented as possible on the battlefield. - Fedorov wrote.

Addition

Taras Chmut is a military analyst, reserve sergeant of the Ukrainian Navy Marine Corps, volunteer, participant in the Russian-Ukrainian war. Founder of the "Ukrainian Military Center", head of the "Come Back Alive" foundation.

It should be noted that in October 2024, Taras Chmut and Yuriy Dzygar were appointed as members of the supervisory board of the state enterprise of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine "Defense Procurement Agency" as representatives of the state.

In January 2025, Chmut was dismissed from the said position.

Recall

Minister of Defense of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov appointed Valeria Ionan as his advisor on international projects. She worked at the Ministry of Digital Transformation, coordinating cooperation with Google, Cisco, Microsoft, and other companies.