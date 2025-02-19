Denmark will allocate 50 billion kroner for urgent rearmament due to the threat from Russia

ukenru
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

The occupiers plan to hold a "forum of regions" with Belarus in 2025

The occupiers plan to hold a "forum of regions" with Belarus in 2025

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

Denmark will allocate 50 billion kroner for urgent rearmament due to the threat from Russia

Denmark will allocate 50 billion kroner for urgent rearmament due to the threat from Russia

The Danish government is setting up a 50 billion kroner defense fund for the rapid purchase of military equipment. Defense spending in 2025-2026 will exceed 3% of the country's GDP, which is a record for the last 50 years.

This year and next year, the Nordic country plans to use the acceleration fund to invest a total of about 50 billion kronor (6.7 billion euros) in rapid procurement of defense equipment.

Transfers to UNN with a link to the press conference of the Danish government and Dagbladet Information.

Details

A new defense fund of 50 billion kronor will be created for rapid investment in defense re-equipment.

- This statement was made in Denmark, at a press conference on arms issues attended by government officials and party leaders.

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said that it is no longer peacetime around the European region, and against this background, large-scale rearmament is needed.

We are in the most dangerous situation in many, many years. Therefore - because of the threat from Russia, in order to defend Denmark and avoid war - we are now embarking on further rearmament

- said Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.

It is noted that the message to the head of the Danish Armed Forces, Michael Hildgaard, for now and in the near future is as follows: “Buy, buy, buy!”. This was also reported by Frederiksen.

The only thing that matters now is speed. As a result, in 2025 and 2026, more than three percent of Denmark's gross domestic product will be spent on defense - the highest level in the last half century

- said the head of government.

AddendumAddendum

The billion-euro fund in Copenhagen is justified by the alleged threat from Russia. According to Danish intelligence agency FE, if the war in Ukraine ends, Russia could be ready for a large-scale war in Europe within five years.

Recall

Greenland's Prime Minister Mute Egede announced early parliamentary elections on March 11. The main issues of the campaign will be independence from Denmark and protection from US claims, with the majority of the population supporting the idea of sovereignty.

Mette Frederiksen said that the current geopolitical situation is worse than the Cold War. Denmark plans to increase defense spending and expand the powers of the defense ministry.

Norway has joined the international coalition of drones16.02.25, 13:04 • 36092 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
mette-frederiksenMette Frederiksen
denmarkDenmark
norwayNorway
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising