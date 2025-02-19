This year and next year, the Nordic country plans to use the acceleration fund to invest a total of about 50 billion kronor (6.7 billion euros) in rapid procurement of defense equipment.

Details

A new defense fund of 50 billion kronor will be created for rapid investment in defense re-equipment. - This statement was made in Denmark, at a press conference on arms issues attended by government officials and party leaders.

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said that it is no longer peacetime around the European region, and against this background, large-scale rearmament is needed.

We are in the most dangerous situation in many, many years. Therefore - because of the threat from Russia, in order to defend Denmark and avoid war - we are now embarking on further rearmament - said Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.

It is noted that the message to the head of the Danish Armed Forces, Michael Hildgaard, for now and in the near future is as follows: “Buy, buy, buy!”. This was also reported by Frederiksen.

The only thing that matters now is speed. As a result, in 2025 and 2026, more than three percent of Denmark's gross domestic product will be spent on defense - the highest level in the last half century - said the head of government.

AddendumAddendum

The billion-euro fund in Copenhagen is justified by the alleged threat from Russia. According to Danish intelligence agency FE, if the war in Ukraine ends, Russia could be ready for a large-scale war in Europe within five years.

Recall

