Norway has joined the international coalition of drones

Norway has joined an international drone coalition to support Ukraine. The country's signing of this agreement has increased the number of member states to 18, as well as expanded financial opportunities for the ordering, production and delivery of UAVs. This is reported by UNN with reference to the page of the Norwegian Ministry of Defense in the social network X.

Details

The document on participation in the coalition was signed by Norwegian Defense Minister Tore Onshuus Sandvik. The signing was also attended by the head of the Latvian Ministry of Defense, Andris Spruds.

International Drone Coalition: support for Ukraine will reach €1.8 billion