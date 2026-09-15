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Denmark summoned Russia's ambassador after missiles were launched from a frigate at a military helicopter

Kyiv • UNN

 • 550 views

A Russian frigate fired two signal flares at a Danish AS-550 Fennec near Gedser. Denmark called the incident unacceptable but will not activate Article 4 or 5 of NATO.

Denmark summoned Russia's ambassador after missiles were launched from a frigate at a military helicopter

Denmark’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Russian ambassador in Copenhagen after an RF frigate fired two signal flares at a Danish military AS-550 Fennec helicopter. The ministry’s press service reported this on the social network "X," UNN reports.

Details

The Armed Forces report that one of the Air Force helicopters was fired upon with so-called signal flares during routine photography of a Russian frigate in the waters near Gedser. This is absolutely unacceptable. Therefore, the Russian ambassador was summoned for a conversation regarding the incident

 - the statement reads.

Additionally

The incident occurred near Gedser. The AS-550 Fennec helicopter of the Danish Air Force came under attack. It was conducting routine photography of a Russian frigate that was in international waters.

Minister of Defense Jeppe Bruus stated that Denmark takes this "very seriously."

However, he noted that Denmark does not intend to activate Articles 4 or 5 of NATO, which provide for consultations among allies on security matters and stipulate that an attack on one Alliance country should be considered an attack on all allies.

Recall

A drone that flew into Lithuania from the territory of Belarus during the night was shot down by Italian NATO fighter jets. The drone’s wreckage has already been found, the Lithuanian Armed Forces report.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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