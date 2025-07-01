Denmark replaced Poland as the head of the EU Council: support for Ukraine and strengthening European security are key priorities

From July 1 to December 31, 2025, Denmark will preside over the Council of the European Union, focusing on political, military, and economic support for Ukraine amid the full-scale war with Russia. This was reported by the Government of the Kingdom of Denmark, as conveyed by UNN.

"Given Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine and a changing geopolitical landscape characterized by uncertainty, global strategic competition, technological race, and escalating conflicts, the Foreign Affairs Council will work to create a more reliable and resilient EU that takes greater responsibility for its own security. The goal is for Europe to be able to defend itself by 2030. This will also make a significant contribution to Euro-Atlantic security," the statement reads.

The Danish kingdom also notes the need to strengthen the European defense industry.

Political, military, economic, and civilian support for Ukraine, as well as the EU's policy of maintaining pressure on Russia, including through sanctions, must continue - the country's government assured.

As stated in the document, the European Union must strengthen its geopolitical influence, focusing on creating mutually beneficial global partnerships. This includes concluding agreements in the areas of trade policy, economic cooperation, and mobilization of financial resources.

In the context of growing global instability and uncertainty, particular attention will be paid to supporting "fair and sustainable development in developing countries, including crisis prevention and response, which will remain a priority."

During its presidency, Denmark will work closely with the High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy to shape and implement these priorities.

