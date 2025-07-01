$41.640.06
IMF approves 8th EFF program review, Ukraine to soon receive $500 million - Shmyhal
June 30, 07:06 PM • 8116 views
IMF approves 8th EFF program review, Ukraine to soon receive $500 million - Shmyhal
June 30, 02:53 PM • 75710 views
EU and Ukraine reach agreement on new trade terms: what's expected
Exclusive
June 30, 12:58 PM • 112551 views
Canadian passport is not an indulgence: how the claimant for "Gulliver" Adamovsky tries to hide his Russian citizenship
Exclusive
June 30, 12:57 PM • 66587 views
How not to fall victim to apartment fraudsters: main signs of deception when renting
Exclusive
June 30, 10:13 AM • 71489 views
Ukraine prepares to reform the title "Mother Heroine": what will change?
June 30, 09:40 AM • 79521 views
Strike on Kryvyi Rih on June 30: enemy UAV hit near military enlistment office
June 30, 06:31 AM • 151457 views
What changes await Ukrainians in July: a new voltage standard in the power grid and the return of salary indexation
June 29, 04:28 PM • 122934 views
President Zelenskyy posthumously awarded pilot Maksym Ustymenko the title of Hero of Ukraine: details of the decree
June 29, 02:43 PM • 120277 views
Trump considers new sanctions against Russia after July vacation - Senator Lindsey Graham
Exclusive
June 29, 10:23 AM • 104465 views
A Week on the Growing Moon: Astro-Forecast for June 30 - July 6
Denmark replaced Poland as the head of the EU Council: support for Ukraine and strengthening European security are key priorities

Kyiv • UNN

 • 23 views

Denmark will chair the EU Council from July 1 to December 31, 2025, focusing on supporting Ukraine, strengthening the EU's defense industry and security, and maintaining sanctions against Russia.

From July 1 to December 31, 2025, Denmark will preside over the Council of the European Union, focusing on political, military, and economic support for Ukraine amid the full-scale war with Russia. This was reported by the Government of the Kingdom of Denmark, as conveyed by UNN.

"Given Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine and a changing geopolitical landscape characterized by uncertainty, global strategic competition, technological race, and escalating conflicts, the Foreign Affairs Council will work to create a more reliable and resilient EU that takes greater responsibility for its own security. The goal is for Europe to be able to defend itself by 2030. This will also make a significant contribution to Euro-Atlantic security," the statement reads.

The Danish kingdom also notes the need to strengthen the European defense industry.

Political, military, economic, and civilian support for Ukraine, as well as the EU's policy of maintaining pressure on Russia, including through sanctions, must continue

- the country's government assured.

As stated in the document, the European Union must strengthen its geopolitical influence, focusing on creating mutually beneficial global partnerships. This includes concluding agreements in the areas of trade policy, economic cooperation, and mobilization of financial resources.

In the context of growing global instability and uncertainty, particular attention will be paid to supporting "fair and sustainable development in developing countries, including crisis prevention and response, which will remain a priority."

During its presidency, Denmark will work closely with the High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy to shape and implement these priorities.

Crisis of Confidence: European Countries Beef Up Defense, But Seek to Avoid Dependence on the US27.06.25, 22:58 • 8165 views

It is worth recalling

On January 1, 2025, Poland began its six-month presidency of the Council of the European Union, taking over from Hungary.

PoliticsNews of the World
European Union
Denmark
Ukraine
Poland
Tesla
