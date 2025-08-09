Democrat may head key energy body by Trump's decision

$41.460.15
48.280.01
ukenru
August 8, 03:03 PM • 24177 views
EU Council approved decision to provide Ukraine with 3.056 billion euros within the framework of the Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko
August 8, 02:38 PM • 102695 views
GUR fighters hit the Yenisei radar in Crimea: what other rare Russian radar systems Ukraine has destroyedPhotoVideo
Exclusive
August 8, 01:00 PM • 105777 views
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
Exclusive
August 8, 12:43 PM • 63488 views
Passing the Military Medical Commission (MMC) during martial law: what conscripts need to know
August 8, 10:49 AM • 122569 views
Trump and Putin could meet as early as Monday, Rome among options - Fox News
Exclusive
August 8, 09:44 AM • 69664 views
Shooting at Cherkasy "McDonald's": details of the incident revealed
August 8, 09:33 AM • 51136 views
The Supreme Court put an end to the case of Concord Bank without considering its merits - Olena Sosedka
August 8, 09:21 AM • 37371 views
Government made an economic forecast: under the worst-case scenario - 2.4% GDP growth and 9.9% inflation
Exclusive
August 8, 09:00 AM • 102058 views
A third of graduates found jobs, while some had to retrain: The Employment Service spoke about the situation on the labor market
August 8, 07:40 AM • 26221 views
Parliament may consider legalizing crypto as early as next week - MP
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+17°
1.9m/s
70%
754mm
Popular news
In Kyiv, a car crashed into Ocean Plaza shopping mall: the driver confused the pedalsVideoAugust 8, 05:02 PM • 12394 views
The Cabinet of Ministers dismissed two deputy ministers of education and social policy: who are they?PhotoAugust 8, 05:21 PM • 19774 views
"Russia started the war": activists protested in Tbilisi after Prime Minister Kobakhidze's statements about the August warAugust 8, 05:22 PM • 6554 views
Putin will agree to a complete ceasefire if Ukraine withdraws troops from Donbas - WSJ10:18 PM • 8314 views
Trump stated he will meet with Putin on August 15 in Alaska10:42 PM • 10715 views
Publications
GUR fighters hit the Yenisei radar in Crimea: what other rare Russian radar systems Ukraine has destroyedPhotoVideoAugust 8, 02:38 PM • 102696 views
Ukraine's anti-corruption bodies should pay attention to the activities of MP Serhiy KuzminykhPhotoAugust 8, 02:30 PM • 80036 views
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
Exclusive
August 8, 01:00 PM • 105777 views
Top ways to cook an incredibly delicious omeletPhotoAugust 8, 11:15 AM • 131853 views
A third of graduates found jobs, while some had to retrain: The Employment Service spoke about the situation on the labor market
Exclusive
August 8, 09:00 AM • 102059 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Nikol Pashinyan
Andriy Yermak
Joe Biden
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
Europe
Azerbaijan
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Top ways to cook an incredibly delicious omeletPhotoAugust 8, 11:15 AM • 131858 views
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the worldPhotoAugust 7, 11:02 AM • 166750 views
Netflix presented the first part of the second season of "Wednesday": more mysteries and family dramasAugust 6, 10:39 AM • 180920 views
"House of the Dragon" star Matt Smith joins "Star Wars" - MediaAugust 6, 07:07 AM • 186241 views
Rapper Diddy appealed to Trump for a pardon - reportAugust 6, 05:58 AM • 174712 views
Actual
Diia (service)
Fox News
COVID-19
Pistol
MultiCam (camouflage)

Democrat may head key energy body by Trump's decision

Kyiv • UNN

 • 120 views

President Trump plans to appoint David Rosner, a Democrat, as chairman of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC). This move will place a Democrat at the head of an agency that makes key decisions regarding gas exports and power grids.

Democrat may head key energy body by Trump's decision

President Donald Trump is preparing to appoint David Rosner as chairman of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), which makes key decisions regarding natural gas export terminals and power lines. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

The move, reported by a White House official on condition of anonymity before an official announcement, would mean that a Democrat would head the agency, which plays a central role in Trump's plans to promote American oil, gas, and coal.

Rosner was appointed to the commission by former President Joe Biden. He previously served as an aide to Senator Joe Manchin — a Democrat who became an independent and represented West Virginia, actively advocating for the gas and coal industries in the Senate until his departure from Congress in January. According to the official, Rosner is considered to be supportive of the president's priorities.

During Trump's first term, FERC became a political battleground as his appointees tried (unsuccessfully) to advance policies favoring gas and coal-fired power plants. While these efforts continue, the data center boom has created new demand for natural gas and other cheap energy sources. Last month, annual electricity sales on the largest US power grid reached a record $16.1 billion, underscoring the growing need for megawatts to power artificial intelligence.

Rosner's planned promotion, previously reported by Axios, means he will take over as chairman, a position just vacated by Republican Mark Christie.

Trump stated he will meet with Putin on August 15 in Alaska09.08.25, 01:42 • 10736 views

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
West Virginia
United States Congress
White House
Bloomberg L.P.
Joe Manchin
Donald Trump
Joe Biden