Democrat may head key energy body by Trump's decision

President Donald Trump is preparing to appoint David Rosner as chairman of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), which makes key decisions regarding natural gas export terminals and power lines. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

The move, reported by a White House official on condition of anonymity before an official announcement, would mean that a Democrat would head the agency, which plays a central role in Trump's plans to promote American oil, gas, and coal.

Rosner was appointed to the commission by former President Joe Biden. He previously served as an aide to Senator Joe Manchin — a Democrat who became an independent and represented West Virginia, actively advocating for the gas and coal industries in the Senate until his departure from Congress in January. According to the official, Rosner is considered to be supportive of the president's priorities.

During Trump's first term, FERC became a political battleground as his appointees tried (unsuccessfully) to advance policies favoring gas and coal-fired power plants. While these efforts continue, the data center boom has created new demand for natural gas and other cheap energy sources. Last month, annual electricity sales on the largest US power grid reached a record $16.1 billion, underscoring the growing need for megawatts to power artificial intelligence.

Rosner's planned promotion, previously reported by Axios, means he will take over as chairman, a position just vacated by Republican Mark Christie.

