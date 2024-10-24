Demchenko: Russians have increased shelling of Chernihiv region
Kyiv • UNN
A spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service reported an increase in Russian shelling of Chernihiv region using artillery and drones. Most of the attacks are still taking place in Sumy region, where the enemy is actively using aviation.
Currently, most of the Russian shelling is in Sumy region, but the occupiers have increased their attacks in Chernihiv region, using artillery and UAVs. This was stated by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, Andriy Demchenko, during a telethon, UNN reports .
Details
If we talk about the border with the terrorist country, it is a daily shelling that the enemy does not stop in Chernihiv, Sumy and Kharkiv regions. Most of the attacks, as before, are in Sumy region, but we see that the enemy has increased shelling of Chernihiv region to some extent, using artillery and UAVs more actively. The Sumy region can also be characterized by the fact that the enemy is quite actively using aviation to strike in this area
Recall
Russia attacked Ukraine at night with 4 missiles and 50 drones, 40 drones were shot down, 2 were turned back in the direction of Russia and Belarus, the missiles did not reach their targets.