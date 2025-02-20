Border guards did not record a large-scale attempt to invade the territory of Ukraine within the Sumy region. This was reported by the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine Andriy Demchenko during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.

In fact, we did not record any large-scale attempts to invade the territory of Ukraine within the Sumy region, in particular, in those sections of the defense lanes where border guard units are located, there were no attempts by subversive groups or larger forces to attack the State Border Guard Service units, - Demchenko said.

On February 19, Dmytro Lykhoviy , a spokesman for the Tavria Joint Strategic Grouping of Troops, statedthat Russians are trying to spread disinformation about an alleged breakthrough of Ukrainian defenses in the Kursk region and a massive invasion of Ukraine. This information is not true.

The head of the National Security and Defense Council's Center for Countering Disinformation, Andriy Kovalenko, reported that an enemy subversive reconnaissance group tried to enter the territory of Ukraine but was destroyed. There was no large-scale Russian offensive from the Kursk region, as stated by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Vladimir Putin announced the Russian offensive from the Kursk region.

“The most recent information that was reported just an hour ago: today (February 19 - ed.) at night, soldiers of the 810th Brigade crossed the border between Russia and Ukraine and entered enemy territory,” Putin said.