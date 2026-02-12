Demanded a bribe from a subordinate for access to work. Former head of Cherkasy forestry will face trial

Photo: Office of the Prosecutor General

An indictment has been sent to court against the former head of the Cherkasy Forest District of the "Central Forest Office" branch of the "Forests of Ukraine" State Enterprise. He is accused of receiving an unlawful benefit using his official position (Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), UNN reports with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

As the investigation established, in May 2025, the official demanded that a subordinate forester transfer money to him monthly. In return, he promised not to create obstacles in his work and not to dismiss him from his position.

The amount of the unlawful benefit depended on the volume of timber harvested and was determined by the forester independently. Law enforcement officers documented three instances of money transfer in July-August 2025. The official was caught red-handed while receiving the next sum. The money was seized and arrested - noted the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Recall

In early February 2026, the prosecutor's office returned 24 hectares of forest in Obukhiv district to the state, which were illegally transferred to the family of former traitor MP Viktor Medvedchuk in 2004.