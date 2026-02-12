Demanded a bribe from a subordinate for access to work. Former head of Cherkasy forestry will face trial

$43.030.06
51.210.04
ukenru
02:09 PM • 4694 views
Zelenskyy awarded skeleton racer Heraskevych the Order of Liberty for civic courage
01:47 PM • 10445 views
Umerov stated that Ukrainian companies have received permits for arms exports
Exclusive
11:56 AM • 12782 views
Peace talks between Ukraine and Russia - when to expect a ceasefire
Exclusive
11:18 AM • 16545 views
Odrex Clinic at the center of a new scandal: law enforcement investigates unauthorized land seizure
09:49 AM • 19466 views
General Staff confirms hit on GRAU arsenal with Flamingo missiles and Russian defense industry enterprise
February 12, 09:16 AM • 26956 views
Ukrainian Heraskevych called IOC disqualification at the 2026 Olympics the "price of dignity"Photo
February 12, 08:30 AM • 73146 views
Olympics 2026: IOC officially announced Geraskevych's disqualification
Exclusive
February 11, 07:42 PM • 48520 views
Thousands of hryvnias in tips written off: Glovo reports technical glitch, promises to return money
February 11, 05:25 PM • 58642 views
Heraskevych stated that he will compete at the 2026 Olympics only in a "memory helmet" despite the threat of disqualification
February 11, 05:07 PM • 45805 views
Glovo automatically debits thousands for delivery "tips" and does not refund the money - Ukrainians are outragedPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Occupiers expand land allocation program in Crimea for war participants - CPDFebruary 12, 05:44 AM • 10848 views
Vladyslav Heraskevych urged the IOC to end the scandal and provide generators to UkraineVideoFebruary 12, 08:05 AM • 19066 views
Ukrainian Heraskevych out of 2026 Olympics due to 'memory helmet' ban, plans appeal to CASFebruary 12, 08:19 AM • 23572 views
Alina Grosu revealed the gender of her firstborn to the song "Voloshky"VideoFebruary 12, 08:43 AM • 35047 views
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget losses11:15 AM • 20924 views
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget losses11:15 AM • 21088 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspendedFebruary 11, 01:50 PM • 69660 views
From "Doctor P" to "Odrex Case": 5 High-Profile Medical ScandalsPhotoFebruary 11, 12:28 PM • 62124 views
Why hundreds of thousands of pensioners had their payments suspended and how to restore themFebruary 11, 10:54 AM • 64291 views
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
Exclusive
February 11, 09:00 AM • 72764 views
UNN Lite
Natalia Mohylevska revealed her secret to losing 25 kg and shared her dietPhoto02:29 PM • 3822 views
Nazar Zadniprovskyi explained why Halyna Bezruk chose to work in Russia instead of Ukraine01:20 PM • 5894 views
Alina Grosu revealed the gender of her firstborn to the song "Voloshky"VideoFebruary 12, 08:43 AM • 35187 views
Jennifer Aniston revealed how she stays in shape at 57February 11, 04:53 PM • 34953 views
Rihanna fuels engagement rumors with ring on her fingerPhotoFebruary 11, 02:59 PM • 36540 views
Demanded a bribe from a subordinate for access to work. Former head of Cherkasy forestry will face trial

Kyiv • UNN

 • 220 views

The former head of Cherkasy forestry is accused of receiving undue benefits. The official demanded money from a subordinate forester for not creating obstacles in his work.

Demanded a bribe from a subordinate for access to work. Former head of Cherkasy forestry will face trial
Photo: Office of the Prosecutor General

An indictment has been sent to court against the former head of the Cherkasy Forest District of the "Central Forest Office" branch of the "Forests of Ukraine" State Enterprise. He is accused of receiving an unlawful benefit using his official position (Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), UNN reports with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

As the investigation established, in May 2025, the official demanded that a subordinate forester transfer money to him monthly. In return, he promised not to create obstacles in his work and not to dismiss him from his position.

The amount of the unlawful benefit depended on the volume of timber harvested and was determined by the forester independently. Law enforcement officers documented three instances of money transfer in July-August 2025. The official was caught red-handed while receiving the next sum. The money was seized and arrested

- noted the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Recall

In early February 2026, the prosecutor's office returned 24 hectares of forest in Obukhiv district to the state, which were illegally transferred to the family of former traitor MP Viktor Medvedchuk in 2004.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyCrimes and emergenciesWeather and environment
Real estate
Prosecutor General of Ukraine