Defense Forces strike electronic warfare systems and warehouses, damage enemy MiG-29 — General Staff

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The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the disabling of electronic warfare systems and warehouses, as well as damage to an enemy MiG-29 fighter jet at the "Millerovo" airfield, UNN writes.

Details

"On August 24 and during the night of August 25, 2026, units of Ukraine’s Defense Forces struck a number of military targets belonging to the Russian aggressor," the statement said.

"Thus, in Luhansk, the specialized Peresvet-M electronic warfare system was struck. A Starlink satellite communications suppression station was also struck in Myrne (temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea). In addition, an enemy fuel, lubricants and ammunition depot was struck in Berdiansk, Zaporizhzhia region," the General Staff reported.

As noted by the General Staff, "among other targets, warehouses containing material and technical supplies of an occupier unit were struck in Prymorsk, Zaporizhzhia region."

"Based on the analysis of the data, damage to a MiG-29 fighter jet at the ‘Millerovo’ airfield in Russia’s Rostov region on August 24, 2026, was confirmed," the General Staff stated.

The extent of the damage is being clarified.

General Staff confirmed the damage to the Afipsky Oil Refinery and the facilities of the Astrakhan Gas Processing Plant