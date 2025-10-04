Defense Forces stabilized the situation in the Yampil area on the Lyman direction - Syrskyi

The situation in the area of the settlement of Yampil, Donetsk region, has been stabilized, and the detection and destruction of the remnants of the Russian occupation forces are ongoing. This was reported by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, writes UNN.

Units of the Special Operations Forces, parts of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and the National Guard of Ukraine are conducting strike and search operations in the settlement to detect and destroy the remnants of enemy sabotage groups. - the report says.

In the Dobropillia direction, the military is increasing the effectiveness of striking Russian army accumulation points and destroying enemy logistics. Over the past day, the total losses of the occupiers in this sector of the front amounted to 47 people, of whom 32 were killed.

In total, since the beginning of the counteroffensive operation in the Dobropillia direction, the enemy has lost about 3,520 people, of whom 1,988 soldiers were killed. Also, 991 units of enemy weapons and military equipment were hit or destroyed.

"Together with the commanders on the ground, I analyzed the details of the operational situation and proposals for increasing the effectiveness of the combat work of our formations, units, and subdivisions," Syrskyi summarized.

