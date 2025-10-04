Ukrainian fighters managed to hit the Kirishinefteorgsintez oil refinery in the Leningrad region on the night of October 4 with the help of Russian rebels. This was reported by the Special Operations Forces, writes UNN.

Details

On the night of October 4, the Kirishinefteorgsintez oil refinery in the Leningrad region was attacked by the Special Operations Forces in cooperation with the rebel movement "Chernaya Iskra".

Successful special operations were preceded by clear coordination and planning between the SSO of Ukraine and representatives of "Chernaya Iskra" - the post says.

The military reported that during the attack, they hit installations for the production of linear alkylbenzenes and linear alkylaromatic sulfonates, and an installation for water and salt removal and primary oil processing.

The SSO emphasizes that the enterprise has been burning for the third time in 2025.

Recall

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the damage to a number of important aggressor facilities, including the Kirishinefteorgsintez oil refinery and the Buyan-M small missile ship. The Garmon radar complex, the Iskander transport-loading vehicle, and the command post of the enemy's 8th army were also hit.