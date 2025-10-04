Third attack in a year: Russian rebels helped Ukrainian fighters hit one of the largest oil refineries in Russia

$41.280.00
48.500.00
ukenru
October 4, 08:29 AM • 14409 views
General Staff confirmed hit on oil refinery in the Leningrad region, enemy ship and equipment, and the command post of the 8th Russian army
October 4, 08:00 AM • 32817 views
How to prepare your home for the cold: a checklistPhoto
October 3, 04:00 PM • 50658 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideo
October 3, 02:35 PM • 67157 views
Stefanishyna on shutdown: no direct impact on aid to Ukraine yet
Exclusive
October 3, 12:39 PM • 80360 views
State Budget 2026: Head of the Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee announced the main challenge
Exclusive
October 3, 12:36 PM • 70193 views
What will happen to the dollar and euro exchange rates: forecast for 2026
October 3, 10:33 AM • 39712 views
Russians carried out the largest attack on Ukraine's gas production infrastructure - Naftogaz
Exclusive
October 3, 09:51 AM • 51767 views
National Military Cemetery: when will the second complex be completed and new details
Exclusive
October 3, 09:02 AM • 34471 views
The price of a dream: how much does it cost to raise a professional footballer?Photo
October 3, 08:00 AM • 21720 views
Blackout at ZNPP: Ministry of Energy stated that Russians had already repaired one of the diesel generators a few days ago
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+12°
0m/s
82%
747mm
Popular news
Israeli army ordered to halt Gaza offensive after Trump's demand - reportOctober 4, 06:25 AM • 11127 views
EU sanctions representative: we are on the verge of a potential major conflict and are not ready to resolve itOctober 4, 06:59 AM • 11924 views
Russians attacked energy and gas infrastructure, while a top-5 oil refinery was hit in Russia - CCD of NSDCOctober 4, 07:17 AM • 7200 views
Cadillac breaks records: 40% of US sales in a quarter are electric vehiclesOctober 4, 08:50 AM • 6572 views
Taylor Swift answered in a few words the question of when her wedding will take place11:30 AM • 11036 views
Publications
How to prepare your home for the cold: a checklistPhotoOctober 4, 08:00 AM • 32828 views
Three most delicious solyanka recipes: meat, assorted, and fishPhotoOctober 3, 02:14 PM • 41545 views
From high treason to raiding: the dark side of NABU detectives' workOctober 3, 12:41 PM • 53073 views
State Budget 2026: Head of the Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee announced the main challenge
Exclusive
October 3, 12:39 PM • 80367 views
What will happen to the dollar and euro exchange rates: forecast for 2026
Exclusive
October 3, 12:36 PM • 70197 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Denys Shmyhal
Pete Hegseth
Actual places
Shostka
Ukraine
Sumy Oblast
United States
Chernihiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Taylor Swift answered in a few words the question of when her wedding will take place11:30 AM • 11129 views
Taylor Swift on a popular British show impressed with a ring from Travis KelceOctober 3, 05:13 PM • 24604 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideoOctober 3, 04:00 PM • 50666 views
Prince William reveals his plans for legacy and protecting children from mediaOctober 3, 07:40 AM • 37909 views
Tarantino combined "Kill Bill" into one four-hour film with exclusive animationOctober 2, 01:33 PM • 40586 views
Actual
The New York Times
9K720 Iskander
The Guardian
Bild
Tesla Cybertruck

Third attack in a year: Russian rebels helped Ukrainian fighters hit one of the largest oil refineries in Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 742 views

The Special Operations Forces of Ukraine, with the assistance of the "Black Spark" movement, attacked the Kirishinefteorgsintez oil refinery in the Leningrad region. Units for the production of linear alkylbenzenes and primary oil processing were hit; this is already the third attack on the enterprise in 2025.

Third attack in a year: Russian rebels helped Ukrainian fighters hit one of the largest oil refineries in Russia

Ukrainian fighters managed to hit the Kirishinefteorgsintez oil refinery in the Leningrad region on the night of October 4 with the help of Russian rebels. This was reported by the Special Operations Forces, writes UNN.

Details

On the night of October 4, the Kirishinefteorgsintez oil refinery in the Leningrad region was attacked by the Special Operations Forces in cooperation with the rebel movement "Chernaya Iskra".

Successful special operations were preceded by clear coordination and planning between the SSO of Ukraine and representatives of "Chernaya Iskra"

- the post says.

The military reported that during the attack, they hit installations for the production of linear alkylbenzenes and linear alkylaromatic sulfonates, and an installation for water and salt removal and primary oil processing.

The SSO emphasizes that the enterprise has been burning for the third time in 2025.

Recall

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the damage to a number of important aggressor facilities, including the Kirishinefteorgsintez oil refinery and the Buyan-M small missile ship. The Garmon radar complex, the Iskander transport-loading vehicle, and the command post of the enemy's 8th army were also hit.

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine