Defense Forces liberated more territory in a month than the enemy captured - Syrskyi

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1086 views

Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi announced the liberation of 285 sq. km in the Oleksandrivka direction. DeepStrike attacks reduced oil refining in Russia by almost a quarter.

Defense Forces liberated more territory in a month than the enemy captured - Syrskyi

The Defense Forces are trying to seize the operational initiative, and for the first time since 2024, they have liberated more territory in a month than the enemy has captured during the same period. The counteroffensive in the Oleksandrivka direction continues, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi announced on Telegram on Monday, UNN reports.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine are trying to seize the operational initiative and force the enemy to play by our rules. For the first time since 2024, when we conducted the Kursk offensive operation, our troops regained control over a larger area of Ukrainian land in a month than the enemy captured during the same period.

- wrote Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Syrskyi.

According to him, "these and other results were analyzed at a working meeting following the activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in February 2026."

"We continue the counteroffensive operation in the Oleksandrivka direction. Here, the Airborne Assault Forces group regained control over 285.6 sq. km in a month. In total, since the beginning of the operation, control over more than 400 sq. km of territory has been restored. At the same time, in many other directions, our soldiers are holding back the enemy through active defense and sometimes making progress," Syrskyi noted.

As the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine noted, "the Russian aggressor outnumbers us almost threefold, but, given our active actions, is forced to postpone the dates of its planned operations, patch holes in its defense, and transfer troops from other directions."

"Deepstrike" and beyond

"We are also reaching the enemy in its territory. DeepStrike assets hit 85 targets in February. Taking into account previous periods, we have a cumulative effect – a 24.8% reduction in the total volume of oil refining in Russia," Syrskyi noted.

"Separately, our effective missile strike on the Votkinsk plant in Udmurtia, which produces Iskander-M, Oreshnik, and other missiles, should be highlighted. In addition, an 18% decrease in the use of FPV drones by Russians in February is a probable effect of our destruction of enemy UAV arsenals," the Commander-in-Chief reported.

According to his data, missile forces in February "launched 228 strikes, and Air Force aviation – 104. In addition, our UAVs performed 293.8 thousand combat special tasks."

Logistics and fortifications

During the meeting, Syrskyi reported, he also heard reports on logistics, engineering and fortification works, restoration of combat capability of units, state of law and order in the troops, etc.

"Not everything is easy, but the Armed Forces of Ukraine are holding the line, building capabilities, analyzing mistakes, and working to correct them," Syrskyi noted.

Armored vehicles issue

"During my trips to the troops, many brigade commanders ask for help with armored vehicles. We are also solving this problematic issue. In February, the trend regarding the receipt of international military assistance improved somewhat. However, the main source of military equipment remains its restoration and repair by our own forces – in February, this indicator increased by almost a quarter compared to January," he noted.

Syrskyi thanked the commanders for their diligent, professional work. "Based on the results of the commanders' performance evaluation, the highest rating in February was received by the commander of the Airborne Assault Forces of Ukraine, Major General Oleh Apostol. But first and foremost, I am sincerely grateful to every Ukrainian soldier. After all, it is the soldier who bears the main burden of the war for Ukraine. Through the efforts of the soldier, our army holds the line, moves forward, and liberates Ukrainian land. Glory to Ukraine! Glory to the heroes!" Syrskyi stated.

In Udmurtia, a plant producing "Oreshnik" and "Iskander" was likely attacked – monitors20.02.26, 23:38 • 8303 views

Oleksandra Vasylenko

War in UkrainePolitics
