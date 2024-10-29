Defense forces conduct stabilization operations near Levadne: what's going on
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops were able to penetrate a short distance near the village of Levadne. The Ukrainian Armed Forces are conducting stabilization operations to prevent the enemy from advancing toward Velyka Novosilka.
In the southern direction, there are virtually no advances, although a few days ago the enemy was able to penetrate a short distance to the depth of the stronghold near the village of Levadne. Defense forces are conducting stabilization operations there. This was stated by the spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces Vladislav Voloshyn during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.
"There are no major advances. Only a few days ago, the enemy used constant assault actions to partially advance and penetrate a short distance to the depth of the platoon stronghold near the village of Levadne," said Voloshyn.
He noted that the Ukrainian Defense Forces are now conducting a stabilization operation, stabilization actions to level the situation.
"In other words, there is no progress as such in our direction," Voloshyn noted.
Levadne is the so-called Veremiyivka retreat.
Voloshyn confirmed that stabilization measures are being taken near Levadne in order not to create additional pressure on the defense, in particular in the south of Donetsk region, because the main threat is now for the south of Donetsk.
"This is the way to Velyka Novosilka, an important junction in the south of Donetsk region, and in fact, it is the border with Dnipropetrovs'k region. That is why the Defense Forces do not allow the enemy to advance in this area, do not give them any opportunity to advance," said Voloshyn.
Addition
On October 27, DeepState reportedthat the invaders occupied Levadne and advanced near Shakhtarske, Novoukrainka, Bohoyavlenka, Novodarivka, Stelmakhivka, Hirnyk, and Oleksandropol.