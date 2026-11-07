Declaration requirements for all SBU employees will return — Zelenskyy approved the draft law

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President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy approved a bill restoring declaration requirements for all SBU employees and called on parliamentarians to adopt the law without delay, reports UNN.

Today I approved a bill restoring declaration requirements for all SBU employees, so that their lifestyles and everything they own would be accessible for verification and accountability. Just as in other agencies—and, incidentally, not only law enforcement agencies - Zelenskyy said.

The President also called on parliamentarians to adopt the relevant law without delay.

Zelenskyy announced new personnel decisions in the Security Service of Ukraine following arrests in the "Carthage" case

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On November 4, NABU and SAPO reported that they had “exposed a criminal organization whose members ensured the operation of fraudulent call centers, the distribution of narcotic substances, the commission of economic crimes, as well as crimes against people’s lives and health.”

According to the investigation, “the illegal activity was carried out with the assistance and cover of certain senior officials of the SBU, the National Police, and the Prosecutor General’s Office, who were systematically provided with unlawful benefits.”