Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 89711 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109191 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 151956 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155868 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251773 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174493 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165704 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148370 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226645 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113079 views

Deaths of animals from rabies are recorded in Ukraine - there are human victims

Deaths of animals from rabies are recorded in Ukraine - there are human victims

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 35737 views

Cases of rabies among animals are on the rise in many regions of Ukraine, with reports of attacks on humans and quarantine restrictions in several communities.

Cases of rabies among animals are spreading in Ukraine, reports UNN with reference to ECO-inform.

Details

In particular, there are cases of rabies in animals in the Dnipropetrovs'k region. This year, the number of red foxes has increased by 2.5 times, according to Mykola Lukashuk, chairman of the Dnipro Regional Council.

A wild fox reportedly attacked a woman walking with her two children in the streets of her village in the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovs'k region recently. Doctors found multiple bite wounds on both legs. A case of rabies was also recorded in Veresy, Zhytomyr region.

"The owner of the cat reported its death. The tests confirmed rabies. The quarantine in Veresy was announced for 60 days. Also, according to the results of the study of samples of the dead dog, rabies was found in the village of Osivka. Quarantine has been introduced," the statement said.

In the Lublinets community of Volyn Oblast, veterinarians vaccinated 205 domestic cats and dogs after a kitten died of rabies. The quarantine in the community has been in place for almost two months.

Since the beginning of 2024, 6 cases of rabies among animals have been registered in the Zakarpattia region. A case of rabies in a cat was recorded in Rivne region. A case of rabies was also detected in Ternopil region. In addition, cases of rabies have been reported in Lviv, Cherkasy and Vinnytsia regions (11 cases of rabies in animals since the beginning of 2024).  

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyHealth
dniproDnipro
ukraineUkraine
zhytomyrZhytomyr
vinnytsiaVinnytsia
cherkasyCherkassy
lvivLviv

Contact us about advertising