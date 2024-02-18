Deaths of animals from rabies are recorded in Ukraine - there are human victims

Cases of rabies among animals are spreading in Ukraine, reports UNN with reference to ECO-inform.

In particular, there are cases of rabies in animals in the Dnipropetrovs'k region. This year, the number of red foxes has increased by 2.5 times, according to Mykola Lukashuk, chairman of the Dnipro Regional Council.

A wild fox reportedly attacked a woman walking with her two children in the streets of her village in the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovs'k region recently. Doctors found multiple bite wounds on both legs. A case of rabies was also recorded in Veresy, Zhytomyr region.

"The owner of the cat reported its death. The tests confirmed rabies. The quarantine in Veresy was announced for 60 days. Also, according to the results of the study of samples of the dead dog, rabies was found in the village of Osivka. Quarantine has been introduced," the statement said.

In the Lublinets community of Volyn Oblast, veterinarians vaccinated 205 domestic cats and dogs after a kitten died of rabies. The quarantine in the community has been in place for almost two months.

Since the beginning of 2024, 6 cases of rabies among animals have been registered in the Zakarpattia region. A case of rabies in a cat was recorded in Rivne region. A case of rabies was also detected in Ternopil region. In addition, cases of rabies have been reported in Lviv, Cherkasy and Vinnytsia regions (11 cases of rabies in animals since the beginning of 2024).