Death of a mobilized ethnic Hungarian in Zakarpattia: SBI refutes claims of refusal to investigate the case

The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the circumstances of the death of a Ukrainian citizen – ethnic Hungarian Josyp Shebeshten, who was mobilized, in a hospital in Zakarpattia. The Bureau claims that information about their refusal to investigate the circumstances of Shebeshten's death is not true. This was reported by UNN with reference to SBI.

Details

In recent days, information has again appeared in foreign and domestic media regarding the circumstances of the death of Ukrainian citizen, ethnic Hungarian Josyp Shebeshten, on July 6, 2025. The main emphasis in these reports is on the alleged refusal of the SBI to investigate the circumstances of the death of this serviceman. The State Bureau of Investigation states that such statements are manipulative and do not correspond to reality. - the message says.

The SBI states that, in particular, at the beginning of July 2025, the Zakarpattia Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the field of defense of the Western region registered criminal proceedings on the grounds of a crime provided for in Part 5 of Article 426-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (exceeding military official authority or official powers).

The investigation of these criminal proceedings was entrusted to the unit of the Territorial Department of the SBI in Lviv. - stated in the SBI.

It is reported that during the preliminary study of the circumstances of the death of the citizen of Ukraine, it was established that he was called up for military service on June 14, 2025, in the city of Mukachevo. On the same day, the conscript underwent a military medical commission at the Uzhhorod RTCC and SP and was found fit for military service, he did not complain about his health.

The SBI also states that while already in the military unit, on June 18, he voluntarily left his place of service, and on June 19, he independently went to the Berehove Regional Psychiatric Hospital, where he reported that he felt unwell, had a severe headache, and, according to him, suffered a head injury with suspicion of a concussion. On the same day, Josyp Shebeshten was taken by ambulance to the Berehove District Hospital, but doctors did not find any serious injuries.

On June 24, Y.Y. Shebeshten (with consent) was transferred to the Regional Institution for Psychiatric Care in Berehove. On July 7, the Berehove police department received a report that on July 6, Josyp Shebeshten died in a medical facility. During urgent investigative actions and examination of the body, no signs of violent death or bodily injuries were found. - informs the SBI.

In addition, it is reported that within the framework of the criminal proceedings, a forensic medical examination was conducted, witnesses were interrogated, including servicemen and doctors. The forensic medical examination also did not reveal any signs of violent death.

Context

In July, Hungary summoned the Ukrainian ambassador over the death of a Hungarian citizen in Zakarpattia, who was allegedly beaten by TCC employees. The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary stated that the man died from injuries sustained after being detained and beaten with an iron bar.

Subsequently, the Command of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published an information message regarding the circumstances of military service and the death of serviceman Shebeshten Josyp Josypovych.