Death of a man during illegal border crossing from a gunshot wound: SBI investigates circumstances of the incident

The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the circumstances of the death of a man who was found with a gunshot wound during an attempt to illegally cross the Ukrainian-Moldovan border in Odesa region. It is stated that border guards fired several warning shots precisely in the direction of the violators who were moving towards Moldova, UNN reports with reference to the SBI.

Details

According to preliminary data, on September 1, around 6 p.m., a border patrol noticed two men climbing over protective structures and moving towards Moldova. They did not react to the lawful demands of law enforcement officers to stop. During the pursuit, border guards fired several warning shots in the direction of the violators. Subsequently, the body of one of the fugitives was found with a gunshot wound incompatible with life. The other man was detained on the spot by border guards - the SBI informs.

It is reported that the deceased was a 23-year-old Kharkiv resident, who had a passport for traveling abroad and personal belongings.

Within the registered criminal proceeding under Part 3 of Article 365 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, SBI investigators immediately inspected the scene, seized the personal belongings of the deceased and the weapon from which the shots were fired. Border guards and witnesses of the event were interrogated. Investigative actions are currently underway, all circumstances of the tragedy are being established - the SBI reports.

Addition

In Odesa region, on the state border, during an illegal crossing, a citizen of Ukraine died - the man was found with a bullet wound. Law enforcement officers and the State Border Guard Service are conducting investigative and official investigations to establish all the circumstances of the incident.