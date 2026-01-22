$43.180.08
Ministry of Economy has determined the need for gas imports to get through the winter: what is it about
Publications
End of the UN? What is Trump's "Peace Council" and what is it for?
Actual
Death of a 10-year-old boy in "Olympic Village": Deputy Prosecutor General leads group of prosecutors in court

Kyiv • UNN

 • 208 views

Deputy Prosecutor General Viktor Logachov has taken charge of the group of prosecutors in the case concerning the death of a child, in which a coach is accused. The court granted the defense's request to postpone the hearing until February 5, 2026, due to the preparation of a recusal motion against the prosecutors.

Death of a 10-year-old boy in "Olympic Village": Deputy Prosecutor General leads group of prosecutors in court

Today, the Kyiv-Sviatoshynskyi District Court held another court hearing in the criminal proceedings against the coach, whose actions, according to the investigation, led to the death of a minor child. The updated group of prosecutors in the case was headed by the Deputy Prosecutor General responsible for juvenile affairs, Viktor Logachov, UNN reports with reference to the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.

In cases involving the death of a child, the state is obliged to ensure a fair trial within a reasonable time. It is for this purpose that I have headed the group of prosecutors and will personally support the prosecution in these proceedings.

— Viktor Logachov emphasized.

During the court hearing, the defense side of the accused filed a motion to postpone the consideration of the case due to the preparation of a motion to recuse the new group of prosecutors. The representatives of the victims objected to such a motion, but the court, having heard the positions of the parties, decided to grant it and announced a recess.

We are once again observing the use of procedural mechanisms not for substantive defense, but for delaying the court proceedings. Such practice is already known in high-profile cases and cannot become the norm in criminal proceedings.

— noted the Deputy Prosecutor General.

He emphasized that the prosecution insists on maintaining a balance between the right to defense and the right of victims to a fair trial within a reasonable time.

The right to defense is not the right to abuse. When procedural actions are systematically aimed solely at delay, it violates the rights of victims and undermines trust in justice.

— added Viktor Logachov.

The next court hearing is scheduled for February 5, 2026.

Recall

The tragedy occurred on August 3, 2023, while children were at a football camp on the territory of the "Olympic Village" sports and recreation complex. While swimming in the lake, the child was left unattended and died.

According to the investigation, responsibility for organizing the children's stay lay with the coach, who was notified of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 135 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (leaving in danger, which led to the death of a minor child). The indictment was sent to court.

In addition, within the framework of these criminal proceedings, the director of a private company responsible for compliance with labor protection requirements – the "Benfica" football academy – was previously notified of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 271 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. Since the suspect is abroad, the prosecutor's office is taking measures to declare her internationally wanted.

Mother of deceased boy on suspicion against Benfica academy director: we fought for this for over two years03.09.25, 13:27 • 5576 views

The court review of this case is under constant control of Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko.

Yevhen Tsarenko

Crimes and emergencies
Ruslan Kravchenko
Prosecutor General of Ukraine