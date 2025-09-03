Mother of deceased boy on suspicion against Benfica academy director: we fought for this for over two years

Svitlana Honcharuk, the mother of 10-year-old Vanya Honcharuk, who died in a football camp, commented on the suspicion against the director of "Benfica Ukraine Football Academy" LLC and emphasized that the family had been fighting for this for more than two years. They wanted not only the perpetrators but also those who organized the system of danger and impunity to be held accountable, UNN reports.

Details

"After 2 years of struggle – suspicion against the director of "Benfica Ukraine Football Academy" LLC. Ruslan Kravchenko – Prosecutor General – is the person who makes the law work!" Honcharuk wrote on Facebook.

As it became known today: the director of "Benfica Ukraine Football Academy" LLC, which organized a children's camp on the territory of "Olympic Village", has been notified of suspicion of committing a criminal offense (Part 2, Article 271 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – violation of labor protection requirements that led to a person's death).

This is exactly what we have been fighting for for more than two years – for not only the perpetrators but also those who organized the system of danger and impunity to be held accountable. And this step became possible only after Ruslan Kravchenko – Prosecutor General of Ukraine – took our case under his personal control! The team of the Prosecutor General's Office and the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office proves that the Law is the same for everyone!!! And that indifference and irresponsibility will no longer hide behind loud names or positions - Honcharuk wrote.

Addition

In the case of the death of a 10-year-old boy in a lake on the territory of the "Olympic Village" complex, its director has been notified of suspicion. Since the director is currently abroad, measures are being taken to declare her on an international wanted list and initiate extradition procedures to Ukraine.

The case of 10-year-old Vanya Honcharuk is under the personal control of Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko. The composition of the group of prosecutors has been changed.

Context

10-year-old Vanya from Odesa region died in August 2023 on the territory of the camp of the elite football academy "Benfica".

Then the coach took the children to swim in a 9-meter deep lake, where he left them unsupervised. The boy could not swim, his parents had warned about this. Vanya eventually drowned.

The boy's parents faced a legal battle that has lasted two years.

The media reported that only one criminal proceeding out of two opened – against the coach – reached the court. The case against officials "hung" at the expert examination stage.