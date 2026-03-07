Deadly storms in Oklahoma killed two people ahead of a new wave of bad weather

$43.810.0950.900.07
ukenru
01:30 AM • 2816 views
The number of injured in Kharkiv has risen to 10, with 5 people under the rubble of a building – OVAPhoto
11:10 PM • 12049 views
US may lift sanctions on Russian oil to stabilize market – Bessent
March 6, 03:35 PM • 34589 views
EU considers financial aid to restore oil supplies via 'Druzhba'
March 6, 03:23 PM • 42334 views
Russia is preparing an offensive in Donetsk region in spring - ZelenskyyVideo
March 6, 01:05 PM • 35995 views
Ukraine-US-Russia talks continue, with further progress expected in coming weeks - Witkoff
March 6, 12:50 PM • 59586 views
Crazy fuel prices in Europe - what's happening to the market due to the war in Iran
March 6, 12:20 PM • 27220 views
The government has taken up the issue of rising fuel prices - Svyrydenko named the steps
March 6, 11:26 AM • 24872 views
Politico: model for Ukraine's accelerated accession in EU 'have been scuttled'
March 6, 10:48 AM • 23339 views
Zelenskyy announced the second stage of the exchange - another 300 Ukrainian defenders are returning from Russian captivityPhoto
March 6, 09:57 AM • 21012 views
Ukrainians should not travel to Hungary - Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued recommendations after the detention of armored vehicles
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
1m/s
83%
759mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
"They just broke me": SOWA frankly spoke about toxic cooperation in show businessPhotoMarch 6, 06:52 PM • 10758 views
One of the Oschadbank collectors, who were returned from Hungary, needed medical attentionMarch 6, 07:12 PM • 10141 views
NBU is working on the return of the "cargo" from armored vehicles detained by HungaryPhotoMarch 6, 07:45 PM • 8964 views
Enemy drone crashed near Poltava, damaging a house roof09:07 PM • 6926 views
Russia attacks Kyiv with Zircon hypersonic missiles, likely with a cluster warhead11:51 PM • 12090 views
Publications
How the war around Iran threatens food security - Dubai is running out of food suppliesMarch 6, 02:46 PM • 27381 views
Fabricated criminal proceedings harm the reputation of Ukrainian companies on the international stageMarch 6, 01:09 PM • 34367 views
Crazy fuel prices in Europe - what's happening to the market due to the war in IranMarch 6, 12:50 PM • 59586 views
The StopOdrex website, featuring patient stories from the scandalous Odrex clinic, has resumed operationsMarch 6, 11:16 AM • 36605 views
Where to go in Kyiv on the weekend - event announcementsMarch 6, 09:52 AM • 44708 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Oleh Syniehubov
Andriy Pyshnyi
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Israel
White House
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"They just broke me": SOWA frankly spoke about toxic cooperation in show businessPhotoMarch 6, 06:52 PM • 10832 views
Jamala impressed with new track "Zamovkny" - the song will be included in the album "Rukh Mii"VideoMarch 6, 03:48 PM • 13467 views
Britney Spears arrested in California on suspicion of DUIMarch 6, 02:40 AM • 31620 views
Megan Fox returned to Instagram after an almost two-year hiatus and immediately showed candid photosPhotoMarch 5, 06:11 PM • 28100 views
MILA NITICH shocked with a confession - why she was forbidden to sing the song "I Repent" at 18 years oldPhotoVideoMarch 5, 03:38 PM • 29750 views
Actual
Technology
Gold
The Diplomat
Social network
CAESAR self-propelled howitzer

Deadly storms in Oklahoma killed two people ahead of a new wave of bad weather

Kyiv • UNN

 • 628 views

A 47-year-old woman and her 13-year-old daughter died in Oklahoma due to a suspected tornado. Forecasters warn of even more intense weather conditions threatening millions of Americans.

Deadly storms in Oklahoma killed two people ahead of a new wave of bad weather
Photo: AP

A powerful storm front swept across the central United States, causing tragic consequences in Major County, Oklahoma. A 47-year-old woman and her 13-year-old daughter were killed near Fairview due to a suspected tornado, their bodies found in a damaged car late Thursday evening. This was reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

The National Weather Service has already dispatched experts to confirm the strength of the recorded funnels, while forecasters warn of even more intense weather conditions on Friday, threatening millions of Americans from Texas to Michigan.

Major tornado threat in central states

The high-risk zone currently covers areas where more than 7 million people live, including the metropolitan areas of Kansas City, Tulsa, and Omaha. Meteorologists are recording the formation of new storm fronts that could bring destructive winds and powerful tornadoes. State authorities are urging the public to stay in shelters, as the spring storm season has begun with extremely aggressive manifestations of the elements, which have already led to the first casualties.

Government response and situation monitoring

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt expressed condolences to the families of the victims and assured that rescue services are working in an enhanced mode to eliminate the consequences of the disaster. Experts continue to study video recordings from police car cameras, which captured giant funnels illuminated by lightning flashes during the night storm.

Currently, the main focus is on predicting the trajectory of new storms, which could be the most destructive in recent months.

Millions of US residents at risk due to powerful tornado outbreak06.03.26, 03:44 • 6318 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the WorldWeather and environment
Hurricane in the USA
Oklahoma
Associated Press
Michigan
Texas