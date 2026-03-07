Deadly storms in Oklahoma killed two people ahead of a new wave of bad weather

Photo: AP

A powerful storm front swept across the central United States, causing tragic consequences in Major County, Oklahoma. A 47-year-old woman and her 13-year-old daughter were killed near Fairview due to a suspected tornado, their bodies found in a damaged car late Thursday evening. This was reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

The National Weather Service has already dispatched experts to confirm the strength of the recorded funnels, while forecasters warn of even more intense weather conditions on Friday, threatening millions of Americans from Texas to Michigan.

Major tornado threat in central states

The high-risk zone currently covers areas where more than 7 million people live, including the metropolitan areas of Kansas City, Tulsa, and Omaha. Meteorologists are recording the formation of new storm fronts that could bring destructive winds and powerful tornadoes. State authorities are urging the public to stay in shelters, as the spring storm season has begun with extremely aggressive manifestations of the elements, which have already led to the first casualties.

Government response and situation monitoring

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt expressed condolences to the families of the victims and assured that rescue services are working in an enhanced mode to eliminate the consequences of the disaster. Experts continue to study video recordings from police car cameras, which captured giant funnels illuminated by lightning flashes during the night storm.

Currently, the main focus is on predicting the trajectory of new storms, which could be the most destructive in recent months.

