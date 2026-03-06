Millions of US residents at risk due to powerful tornado outbreak

The US National Weather Service has warned of the start of the first large-scale storm season, threatening the central regions of the country with destructive winds, large hail, and a series of tornadoes. This was reported by AP, writes UNN.

The bad weather, caused by the collision of warm air masses from the Gulf of Mexico and a cold Canadian front, will cover the territory from Texas to Iowa. The highest level of danger is predicted for Friday for the states of Oklahoma, Kansas, and Missouri, where more than 6 million people, including residents of the megacities of Kansas City and Tulsa, are under direct threat.

Forecasters expect the thunderstorm front to become active on Thursday evening, starting in western Oklahoma and the Texas Panhandle. In addition to the threat of tornadoes, meteorologists predict an anomalous warming in the eastern United States, where thermometers may rise 20-30 degrees above normal. In the Ohio Valley and the Mid-Atlantic region, temperatures are expected to reach around 27°C, which could lead to new historical temperature records for early March.

This is probably our first real event of the season where people are starting to pay attention ahead of the spring storm season. – noted Melissa Mays, Deputy Director of the Washington County Emergency Management Agency.

Emergency management agencies in Oklahoma and neighboring states have been put on high alert due to the high probability of tornado formation in densely populated areas.

In total, about 28 million Americans, including residents of St. Louis, Omaha, and Milwaukee, are in areas of varying risk levels. Authorities urge citizens to prepare shelters in advance and monitor forecast updates, as the combination of extreme heat and cold fronts creates ideal conditions for the rapid development of super-powerful storms.

