Sybiha accused Hungarian authorities of seizing seven Ukrainian hostages and robbing Oschadbank
March 5, 05:43 PM • 14674 views
Ukraine received a request from the US for support in defending against "Shaheds" in the Middle East region - Zelenskyy
March 5, 05:39 PM • 20846 views
Dollar soars - financier explains reasons and gives advice to Ukrainians
March 5, 12:41 PM • 47079 views
Sowing Campaign 2026 in Ukraine: How Fuel, Fertilizers, and Personnel Shape the New Cost of HarvestPhoto
March 5, 12:39 PM • 84321 views
Zelenskyy announced a new exchange - 200 Ukrainians returned home, including defenders of Mariupol
March 5, 12:11 PM • 48068 views
EU to push partners to cover €30 billion deficit for Ukraine - Bloomberg
March 5, 12:00 PM • 43112 views
No longer to strike with "Kalibrs" - SBU revealed details of damage to frigate "Admiral Essen"Photo
March 5, 11:33 AM • 69269 views
Renting from themselves? Scandalous Odrex clinic tries to distance itself from criminal case regarding land
March 5, 08:05 AM • 26137 views
From a colorful parrot to restrained power: how the style of Dorofeeva, MONATIK, and Tina Karol changed since the beginning of the war
March 4, 08:04 PM • 49762 views
Due to the situation around Iran, there are no necessary signals for a trilateral meeting - Zelenskyy
Millions of US residents at risk due to powerful tornado outbreak

Kyiv • UNN

 • 34 views

The US National Weather Service has warned of the start of a large-scale storm season in the central regions. More than 6 million people, including residents of Kansas City and Tulsa, are under immediate threat.

Millions of US residents at risk due to powerful tornado outbreak

The US National Weather Service has warned of the start of the first large-scale storm season, threatening the central regions of the country with destructive winds, large hail, and a series of tornadoes. This was reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

The bad weather, caused by the collision of warm air masses from the Gulf of Mexico and a cold Canadian front, will cover the territory from Texas to Iowa. The highest level of danger is predicted for Friday for the states of Oklahoma, Kansas, and Missouri, where more than 6 million people, including residents of the megacities of Kansas City and Tulsa, are under direct threat.

Geography of storm warning and temperature anomalies

Forecasters expect the thunderstorm front to become active on Thursday evening, starting in western Oklahoma and the Texas Panhandle. In addition to the threat of tornadoes, meteorologists predict an anomalous warming in the eastern United States, where thermometers may rise 20-30 degrees above normal. In the Ohio Valley and the Mid-Atlantic region, temperatures are expected to reach around 27°C, which could lead to new historical temperature records for early March.

Powerful winter storm brings record snowfalls and threat of devastating mudslides to California17.02.26, 05:29 • 5019 views

This is probably our first real event of the season where people are starting to pay attention ahead of the spring storm season.

– noted Melissa Mays, Deputy Director of the Washington County Emergency Management Agency.

Emergency services preparing for the impact of the elements

Emergency management agencies in Oklahoma and neighboring states have been put on high alert due to the high probability of tornado formation in densely populated areas.

In total, about 28 million Americans, including residents of St. Louis, Omaha, and Milwaukee, are in areas of varying risk levels. Authorities urge citizens to prepare shelters in advance and monitor forecast updates, as the combination of extreme heat and cold fronts creates ideal conditions for the rapid development of super-powerful storms.

Powerful storm causes tornadoes and widespread destruction in southern US states16.02.26, 02:12 • 11902 views

Stepan Haftko

