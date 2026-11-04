Deadly Russian strike on Komyshuvakha: death toll rises to 40, some bodies have yet to be identified

The death toll resulting from the enemy strike on Komyshuvakha has risen to 40; unfortunately, some of the bodies have not yet been identified. More than 30 people may still remain under the rubble. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported this, according to UNN.

Details

Zelenskyy said that search-and-rescue operations have been ongoing for the third day at the site of the Russian strike on a school in the settlement of Komyshuvakha, Zaporizhzhia region. The Russians launched nine aerial bombs. They first struck people who had come to receive humanitarian aid, and then rescuers and police officers who arrived at the scene.

All the necessary services are involved. It is a very difficult operation, extremely challenging and, in fact, conducted under the constant threat of new Russian strikes. As of now, 40 people are known to have been killed. Unfortunately, some of the bodies have not yet been identified. My condolences to the families and loved ones of those killed. More than 30 people may still remain under the rubble - the Head of State added.

The President expressed regret that there has been very little reaction from the world to this insane attack. But it, like the thousands upon thousands of other war crimes that Russia has committed against Ukraine and Ukrainians, demands a strong response.

Evil always goes further when it remains unanswered. We are counting on a response: support for Ukraine with air defense is needed right now. I am grateful to the partners who are taking the appropriate steps - Zelenskyy summarized.

Additionally

On November 2, the Russians attacked the settlement of Komyshuvakha in the Zaporizhzhia region, using guided aerial bombs. As a result of the enemy strikes, the premises of an educational institution, a utility building, and vehicles were damaged. The prosecutor's office reported that people were under the rubble.

Recall

In the Zaporizhzhia region, mourning was declared for November 3–5 following the Russian strike on Komyshuvakha.