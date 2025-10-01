Deadly bad weather in Odesa: Deputy Prime Minister prepares report on aid to victims and personnel decisions

Deputy Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine - Minister of Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine Oleksiy Kuleba will prepare a report for the country's leadership on the causes and consequences of the tragedy in Odesa regarding assistance to victims and personnel decisions, UNN reports.

Odesa. The city is experiencing severe consequences of the natural disaster. Already, 10 people have died due to bad weather. Among them is a child. Tomorrow has been declared a day of mourning in the city. Sincere condolences to the families of the deceased. On Friday, I am preparing a report for the country's leadership on the causes and consequences of the tragedy in Odesa, with proposals for a state-level response: additional assistance to victims and the adoption of appropriate personnel decisions. - Kuleba reported.

The Vice Prime Minister visited the most affected locations and spoke with residents. People were left without property. Equipment necessary to get through the heating season was also severely damaged.

More than 1,000 people sought help – due to flooding, fallen trees, power outages, and property damage. Currently, due to bad weather, about 300 private and about 400 apartment buildings in the city have been damaged. Our primary task is to help every family, provide compensation, and support those who have suffered the most, Kuleba reported.

In addition, he held a meeting of the State Commission on Technogenic and Environmental Safety and Emergency Situations. The situation was recognized as an emergency, and a unified headquarters for disaster relief was created.

▪️ a temporary commission has been established under the Odesa Regional Military Administration to investigate the causes and circumstances of the tragedy. It is necessary to find out why the warning system in the city did not work properly. People did not receive clear information about the risks, schools did not switch to distance learning, and there were not enough restrictions on movement around the city. All of these are matters of safety and people's lives;

▪️ families of the deceased and victims will receive financial assistance. Compensation will be provided by the city and region. A separate program will support people;

▪️ it is important that citizens have clear and quick access to assistance. For this purpose, a hotline for victims will be created in Odesa. Everyone who has faced flooding or lost property will be able to apply and receive support;

▪️ a list of damaged buildings and infrastructure is being compiled immediately. Every family whose home has been destroyed or damaged must receive payments and assistance;

▪️ the issue of flooded shelters is acute – in wartime conditions, their suitability is critically important. This issue must also be resolved as soon as possible.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he had ordered a full investigation after the death of nine people due to bad weather in Odesa, and to prepare a report this week.

In Odesa region, work continues to eliminate the consequences of bad weather, approximately 28,000 families remain without electricity.

In Odesa region, tomorrow has been declared a Day of Mourning due to the death of nine people in Odesa in connection with bad weather.