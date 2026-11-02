Deadly attack on Komyshuvakha: death toll rises to 24, search for missing people hampered by the threat of a repeat strike

In Komyshuvakha, the death toll following the enemy strike has risen to 24, while the search for and rescue of people is being hampered by the threat of another strike. Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi said this, reports UNN.

As of this moment, the number of people killed has risen to 24. My sincere condolences to their families and loved ones. There are injured people, and they are receiving the necessary assistance. The search for and rescue of people is being hampered by the threat of another strike. There is no doubt: the Russians knew for certain that local residents received aid here every week - Koretskyi said.

In addition

Earlier, Secretary of the Zaporizhzhia City Council Rehina Kharchenko reported 18 people killed and 27 missing.

To recap

russia carried out a targeted strike on a school in the settlement of Komyshuvakha, Zaporizhzhia region, where humanitarian aid was being distributed to local residents. In the morning, the Russians dropped aerial bombs on the school. People took shelter, and then the occupiers launched a second strike: another nine aerial bombs directly hit the shelter.