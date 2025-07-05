Today, July 5, marks the Day of Liberation of the city of Kramatorsk from pro-Russian terrorists and the International Cherry Pit Spitting Day. Also, Christians commemorate the holy venerable Athanasius of Athos, writes UNN.

Day of Liberation of Kramatorsk from pro-Russian terrorists

The occupation of the city of Kramatorsk, in Donetsk region, by pro-Russian militants began on April 12, 2014, with the seizure of the city police department. The element of surprise played into the hands of the bandits, and they captured the city. However, on July 5, 2014, pro-Russian militants and Russian mercenaries were driven out of Kramatorsk thanks to the skillful actions of Ukrainian soldiers.

International Cherry Pit Spitting Day

The focus is not on cherries, but on their pits and spitting them. This is a fun and joyful holiday that will allow you to shed the hustle and bustle and tension of life's difficulties. You will have a unique opportunity to feel like a free and a little crazy person!

Workaholic Day

The purpose of celebrating this date is to draw attention to the problem of workaholism, which is affecting an increasing number of adults. To distinguish workaholism from passion for one's work, psychologists advise taking certain tests.

International Cooperatives Day

As of today, the cooperative management model is considered the most equitable. It ensures the comprehensive development of society and is based on the partnership of state institutions and private enterprises.

Commemoration of the Holy Venerable Athanasius of Athos

Athanasius of Athos was born around 920 in the city of Trebizond. He received a good education in Constantinople, where he studied with the famous scholar Athanasius. He later received his monastic name in his honor. After his studies, Athanasius left secular life and settled on Athos, which was then a place for hermit monks. The venerable one died as a result of an accident. The dome collapsed on him during the construction of a new church.

