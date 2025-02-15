The best thing that Europe can offer Ukraine to protect it is NATO membership. This was stated by Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen at the Munich Security Conference, according to a correspondent of UNN.

I have repeatedly said for several years now that we need to abandon red lines with regard to Ukraine. It only creates unnecessary difficulties for Ukraine. I think the best thing we can offer Ukraine is NATO membership. I know that some NATO members are against it. And if Ukraine were in NATO, there would be no war in Ukraine. This is the easiest way to protect this country - to accept it into NATO - Frederiksen said.

On February 12, US Defense Secretary Pete Hagel told Ukraine's military allies in Brussels that returning Ukraine to pre-2014 borders is unrealistic and the US does not see Ukraine's NATO membership as part of the solution to the nearly three-year war in Ukraine.

On February 13, senior US official John Cole said that the United States has not ruled out Ukraine's potential membership in NATO or a negotiated return to its borders by 2014, contradicting comments made this week by the US Secretary of Defense.

Speaking after Cole's comments, US President Donald Trump said he did not believe that Russia would "allow" Ukraine to join NATO, accusing the administration of former President Joe Biden of raising the issue at all.

On February 13, Hughes appeared to backtrack on his own remarks, saying that "everything is on the table" for negotiations on the war in Ukraine, and that Trump must decide what concessions will be made.

On February 15, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy saidthat he would not remove the issue of Ukraine's membership in NATO from the agenda.