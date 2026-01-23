Damaged state symbols and threatened police: an intoxicated man detained in Zaporizhzhia on Ukraine's Unity Day

Photo: National Police of Ukraine in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

In Zaporizhzhia, a man damaged state symbols on the central avenue on Ukraine's Unity Day. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Main Directorate of the National Police of Ukraine in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Details

According to law enforcement officers, on January 22 at 8:41 PM, an unknown man near the roadway broke the fastenings of blue and yellow flags and threw them on the roadside. This happened at the intersection of Metalurhiv Avenue and Sobornyi Avenue.

The detainee turned out to be a 41-year-old city resident. Law enforcement officers drew up an administrative protocol against him under Article 173 (Petty Hooliganism) of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses.

The most severe sanction of the imputed article provides for punishment in the form of administrative arrest for up to 15 days.

But at 10:28 PM, the same city resident called the police and reported that he allegedly had a weapon. He also threatened to blow up an administrative building with a pistol shot.

The offender was detained again. It was established that he was in a state of alcoholic intoxication and made a knowingly false call to the police. He was brought to justice for committing an offense under Article 183 (Knowingly false call to special services) of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses.

The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of a fine from 850 to 3400 hryvnias.

Recall

In Kropyvnytskyi, the police detained a 43-year-old man who, while intoxicated, tore down, ripped, and trampled the State Flag near the bus station.