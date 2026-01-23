Damaged state symbols and threatened police: an intoxicated man detained in Zaporizhzhia on Ukraine's Unity Day

$43.170.01
50.520.15
ukenru
Exclusive
11:40 AM • 290 views
The platform, created for patients to share their stories about treatment at the scandalous Odrex clinic, has been blocked again
Exclusive
11:04 AM • 1882 views
Blocking of traffic by Polish farmers at the border with Ukraine: no traffic blockages currently recorded
08:25 AM • 14393 views
Donbas issue 'key', to be discussed in Abu Dhabi - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
08:04 AM • 44826 views
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first
07:54 AM • 27746 views
Delegations from Ukraine, the USA, and Russia are heading to Abu Dhabi for trilateral talks on the war: what is known
06:55 AM • 28436 views
EU, US, and Ukraine close to a prosperity agreement for post-war Ukraine: von der Leyen named five pillars
06:33 AM • 27116 views
Trump on possible US-Ukraine-Russia summit: meetings are happening, and "we'll see what happens"
January 23, 01:52 AM • 26649 views
What the American delegation and Putin agreed upon in Moscow
January 22, 07:51 PM • 50804 views
Ukraine experienced the most difficult day for its energy system since November 2022, the situation is extremely difficult - Shmyhal
January 22, 06:05 PM • 61182 views
Wanted to break through the border and almost hit a border guard: the driver of the Košice-Svaliava bus left passengers and fled to Slovakia
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−7°
3.3m/s
84%
748mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Night drone attack on Russia: oil depot ablaze in Penza, residential building damaged in Voronezh regionVideoJanuary 23, 04:26 AM • 23135 views
Trump proposes NATO protect US southern border instead of European frontiersJanuary 23, 04:36 AM • 24281 views
Taiwan offers Ukraine direct dialogue to cut off chip supply channels to RussiaJanuary 23, 05:00 AM • 56385 views
The US officially withdrew from the WHO, "forgetting" to pay a debt of $260 millionJanuary 23, 05:24 AM • 35884 views
Klitschko urged Kyiv residents to stock up on food and leave the city if possible09:20 AM • 21275 views
Publications
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first
Exclusive
08:04 AM • 44826 views
From a "legendary" Oval Office quarrel to understanding and talks about long-range missiles: how Zelenskyy survived a year of negotiations with TrumpJanuary 22, 04:50 PM • 49581 views
How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarityJanuary 22, 02:43 PM • 52971 views
End of the UN? What is Trump's "Peace Council" and what is it for?
Exclusive
January 22, 11:29 AM • 63794 views
Safety of Ukrainian patients: why the decision regarding the medical licenses of the scandalous Odrex has not been published and what role Lyashko plays in thisJanuary 22, 10:28 AM • 54820 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Kyrylo Budanov
Sergiy Kyslytsya
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Abu Dhabi
United Arab Emirates
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Dreamed of it": Lesia Nikitiuk becomes host of the Eurovision National Selection - who will join her?Photo11:14 AM • 432 views
"I have a job, friends, parents": "The Bachelor" finalist revealed if she is still in love with Taras TsymbalyukJanuary 22, 05:56 PM • 25531 views
New members of the 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame announcedPhotoJanuary 21, 11:40 PM • 41598 views
"Scream 7" is coming to the big screens soon: which star heroes of the franchise will take part in the new installmentVideoJanuary 21, 06:19 PM • 36900 views
Eurovision legend returns: Alexander Rybak applies for Norwegian selection with new songVideoJanuary 21, 03:49 PM • 65881 views
Actual
Heating
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander

Damaged state symbols and threatened police: an intoxicated man detained in Zaporizhzhia on Ukraine's Unity Day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 238 views

In Zaporizhzhia, on Unity Day, a man damaged state symbols by breaking the flag mounts. Later, while intoxicated, he made a false call to the police, threatening them with a weapon.

Damaged state symbols and threatened police: an intoxicated man detained in Zaporizhzhia on Ukraine's Unity Day
Photo: National Police of Ukraine in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

In Zaporizhzhia, a man damaged state symbols on the central avenue on Ukraine's Unity Day. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Main Directorate of the National Police of Ukraine in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Details

According to law enforcement officers, on January 22 at 8:41 PM, an unknown man near the roadway broke the fastenings of blue and yellow flags and threw them on the roadside. This happened at the intersection of Metalurhiv Avenue and Sobornyi Avenue.

The detainee turned out to be a 41-year-old city resident. Law enforcement officers drew up an administrative protocol against him under Article 173 (Petty Hooliganism) of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses.

The most severe sanction of the imputed article provides for punishment in the form of administrative arrest for up to 15 days.

But at 10:28 PM, the same city resident called the police and reported that he allegedly had a weapon. He also threatened to blow up an administrative building with a pistol shot.

The offender was detained again. It was established that he was in a state of alcoholic intoxication and made a knowingly false call to the police. He was brought to justice for committing an offense under Article 183 (Knowingly false call to special services) of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses.

The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of a fine from 850 to 3400 hryvnias.

Recall

In Kropyvnytskyi, the police detained a 43-year-old man who, while intoxicated, tore down, ripped, and trampled the State Flag near the bus station.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Ukraine
Kropyvnytskyi
Zaporizhzhia