Czech Republic raises enough money to buy first batch of artillery for Ukraine - Fiala

The Czech Republic, together with its partners, managed to raise funds to purchase the first batch of artillery shells for Ukraine. We are talking about 300 thousand rounds of ammunition. This was announced by Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala on social network X, UNN reports .

I thank all the countries that have joined the Czech initiative to purchase ammunition for Ukraine. So far, we have managed to raise enough money to purchase the first batch of 300,000 artillery shells, - he wrote.

At the same time, Fiala emphasized that the Czech government is committed to achieving much more and that the work and assistance to Ukraine does not end there.

We continue to look for partners to further support Ukraine in its courageous fight against the Russian aggressor, - he noted.

Recall

Czech President Petr Pavel said that his country has found sources abroad to supply Ukraine with shells, in particular, there is a possibility of supplying 500,000 155 mm and 300,000 122 mm shells from third countries within weeks if the necessary funding is received.