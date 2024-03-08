$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Czech Republic raises enough money to buy first batch of artillery for Ukraine - Fiala

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25208 views

The Czech Republic, together with its partners, raised funds to purchase the first batch of 300,000 artillery shells for Ukraine.

Czech Republic raises enough money to buy first batch of artillery for Ukraine - Fiala

The Czech Republic, together with its partners, managed to raise funds to purchase the first batch of artillery shells for Ukraine. We are talking about 300 thousand rounds of ammunition. This was announced by Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala on social network X, UNN reports .

I thank all the countries that have joined the Czech initiative to purchase ammunition for Ukraine. So far, we have managed to raise enough money to purchase the first batch of 300,000 artillery shells,

- he wrote.

At the same time, Fiala emphasized that the Czech government is committed to achieving much more and that the work and assistance to Ukraine does not end there.

We continue to look for partners to further support Ukraine in its courageous fight against the Russian aggressor,

- he noted.

Recall

Czech President Petr Pavel said that his country has found sources abroad to supply Ukraine with shells, in particular, there is a possibility of supplying 500,000 155 mm and 300,000 122 mm shells from third countries within weeks if the necessary funding is received.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

WarPolitics
Petr Pavel
Petr Fiala
Czech Republic
Ukraine
