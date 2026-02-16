Czech President reveals details of ammunition purchases for Ukraine

Photo: Jiří Valtera/NKS Studios

Czech President Petr Pavel stated in an interview with Odkryto.cz that there were attempts of unlawful interference around the large-scale procurement of shells for Ukraine, but no facts of corruption were recorded. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The Czech leader emphasized that the initiative to purchase weapons is critically important for the survival of the Ukrainian army, providing more than 50% of all large-caliber ammunition that Ukraine has received since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

Sustainability and transparency of ammunition procurement

The Czech Republic involved about 15 allied countries in the program, organizing logistics chains and audits to control billion-dollar investments. According to the president, the Czech Republic not only provided the initial impetus but also applied unique know-how to find shells at reasonable prices around the world in the shortest possible time.

As of February 2026, more than 4.4 million units of ammunition have been delivered through this initiative, which allowed the Armed Forces of Ukraine to plan effective defense.

Attempts at corruption will certainly be everywhere where large sums of money are involved, but I am convinced that the initiative had no fundamental flaws. We invited the largest donors to send their auditors, and none of them recorded violations – Pavel emphasized.

Position on peace talks and defense spending

Petr Pavel expressed skepticism about quickly reaching a compromise with Russia, noting that the aggressor still insists on maximalist goals and annexation of territories.

He called for continued financial and military pressure on Moscow so that Ukraine would not be in a disadvantageous position during future diplomatic meetings. The president also criticized the Czech government's plans to cut the budget of special services, calling it a risky venture in the face of increased Russian intelligence activity and hybrid threats.

